Do you remember that whole shaky cam period? That time when it was the cool thing for shows and movies to have footage that shakes and jiggles? Fortunately, we’re past all that—unless you’re shooting video with your phone and trying vainly to hold it steady. If you need your footage to be more stable and still, you’ll want to set up with some sort of a gimbal. The DJI OM 5 is a new gimbal that allows you to record video or timelapse sequences with your smartphone in a solid and polished way.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO