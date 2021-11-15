ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling steady as investors focus on Brexit impasse over N. Ireland

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The pound was steady in early trading on Monday, lagging behind other risk-related currencies, as investors focused on talks over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, ahead of market data later in the week.

Relations between Brussels and London have deteriorated in recent weeks after Britain, unhappy with the Brexit deal it signed up to in 2020, threatened to trigger an emergency clause known as Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, potentially leading to a trade war.

Britain and the EU will intensify their efforts to break the impasse this week, the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic said.

Analysts were split over how much impact the Brexit tensions were having on the pound.

At 0852 GMT, the pound was flat on the day versus the dollar, at $1.341, lagging behind other major currencies which were benefiting from a “risk-on” mood in FX markets more broadly.

Versus the euro, it was also flat, at 85.325 pence per euro .

Weekly CFTC positioning data showed that speculators are overall bullish on the pound versus the dollar, and that in the week to Nov 9 the size of this net long position remained close to that of the week before.

“The FX market has still been quite reluctant to price in any Brexit-related risk premium on GBP, despite multiple indications that the EU is planning to retaliate should the UK suspend parts of the NIP (Northern Ireland Protocol),” wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

“Our moderately bullish bias on GBP for the remainder of the year is tied to the view that markets will continue to steer away from embedding much political risk into GBP.”

But one-month risk reversals - a gauge of the market’s expectations of the pound’s direction - hit their lowest since December 2020 on Thursday last week. The gauge is in negative territory which indicates the market expects the pound to fall.

“The ever-falling level of the risk reversals suggests that the market is getting increasingly worried about the pound, which I suspect has something to do with the UK brinksmanship around Article 16,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, said in a client note.

In the week ahead, markets will be focused on the UK jobs report on Tuesday and CPI data on Wednesday.

Surprisingly high U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar to 16-month highs last week, prompting traders to raise their bets on a U.S. rate hike as early as mid-2022

The Bank of England will be the first major central bank to raise interest rates but whether that initial increase comes as soon as next month or if it waits until early next year has divided economists polled by Reuters.

Reuters

UK PM Johnson orders review into English Channel migrant crisis -The Times

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a cross-government review into the migrant crisis as he is “exasperated” by a failure to stem the number of crossings from France, The Times reported on Saturday. British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU executive probes whether Poland, Hungary should get EU money

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK 'remains prepared' to suspend northern Ireland post-Brexit protocol

London [UK], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the UK government remains prepared to trigger the article in the withdrawal agreement that allows London and Brussels to temporarily abandon commitments, if current controversy over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol is not solved.
EUROPE
The Independent

Consumer confidence edges up despite inflation woes – survey

Consumer confidence crept up in November as shoppers put aside concerns about soaring inflation to spend in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas, figures show.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points to minus 14 in November following a three-month downturn.A seven-point jump in the survey’s major purchase index – an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items – comes amid decade-high inflation and deepening concern over rising interest rates and will be a relief for retailers as they head into the all-important Christmas season.Consumers’ view of the general economic situation over the past year and the 12...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sterling steady as rate hike expectations grow

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The pound held at a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, as expectations mount that Britain’s central bank will act sooner rather than later to hike policy rates in order to combat inflation, which would in turn boost sterling. Sterling has edged up this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling slips from recent highs as rate hike rally steadies

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The pound slid against the euro and edged down slightly against the dollar on Thursday as traders assessed whether recent gains linked to expectations of a central bank rate hike have gone too far. Sterling had earlier in the day hit a one-week high against...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Northern Ireland public don’t back you over Brexit talks, Lord Frost told

Lord Frost has been told the Northern Irish public do not back him in negotiations with the EU as he seeks to tear up the Brexit agreement.In an interview on BBC Radio Ulster it was put to the Brexit minister that "poll after poll" showed the public backed keeping the protocol as it was.And it was pointed out that a majority of parties in the Northern Ireland assembly supported keeping the protocol – which the UK government has threatened to scrap.The latest poll conducted for Queen’s University Belfast last month shows support for the protocol growing, with 52 per cent...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Trade surges between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit

The value of trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland has rocketed since Brexit with cross-border business increasing in both directions, official data shows. Figures released on Wednesday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in Dublin show that the value of imports from Northern Ireland surged by 60% in the first nine months of 2021 and are now valued at €2.8bn (£2.37bn).
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

PM says triggering Article 16 over N Ireland would be ‘perfectly legitimate’

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said if the British Government suspended the protocol, it would have ‘serious consequences’. Boris Johnson has insisted he wants to negotiate a solution to the post-Brexit issues affecting Northern Ireland, but said overriding parts of his deal with the EU would be “perfectly legitimate”. The...
POLITICS
