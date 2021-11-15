ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine dominates weather Monday

Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Sunshine dominates the early part of the workweek, and a warming trend will result. A passing...

www.bgdailynews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter 2021-2022: colder to start with more snow likely in December

Our winter weather outlook is back. And this season looks to bring a bit of everything, which should please both the "snow hounds" and the "winter haters" of our community. Our formula, which we’ve been using since 2008, continues to provide accurate results. Let's look back at the winter of...
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
NBCMontana

Tracking rain and snow this evening

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 5 am Saturday. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. A light glaze of freezing drizzle will be possible early Saturday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region until 11pm. Snow expected....
BUTTE, MT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
wvtm13.com

The coldest weather comes Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The next cold front arrives Sunday night with showers possible as early as Sunday afternoon and continuing into Sunday night. Get the latest forecast in the video above. COLD FRONT. Dry weather continues into Sunday. The next cold front arrives Sunday night with showers possible as early...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Season High Temps For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds give way to Saturday sun and warmer temps. Enjoy them this weekend because a change is coming. There is a chance for shower or two overnight and Sunday morning, then becoming partly sunny and 49. A slow-moving cold front delivers windy conditions on Sunday and sharply colder highs for Monday, near freezing. November 20 Normal- 46Friday- 40Today- 48Sunrise- 6:48am Today: becoming mostly sunny, 48. Tonight: an overnight showerSunday: an isolated morning shower, partly sunny, 49. Breezy with gusts to 30Monday: sunny and a cold 32.  
CHICAGO, IL

