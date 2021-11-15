ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Modern gun deer season opens in Kentucky

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s modern gun deer season has opened.

The season opened statewide on Nov. 13 and continues through Nov. 28, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement.

Deer hunters contribute about $550 million in economic benefit annually, with about 300,000 residents participating, officials said. Revenue from hunting also supports natural resource conservation, the statement said.

Kentucky’s 16-day modern gun season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding when deer are most active.

Hunters in five western Kentucky counties —Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman — must use check stations because chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed near the state border.

Deer hunting began with archery season on Sept. 4. Bowhunters can hunt through Jan. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Fulton, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Hickman, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Season#Deer Hunting#Fish And Wildlife#Ap
NBC News

Dutch police open fire on Covid lockdown protesters as European nations reintroduce restrictions

Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday ahead of demonstrations in several European cities against new Covid restrictions. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters about police officers "felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves" more than once after protesters tore through the city's central shopping district, setting fires in their wake.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy