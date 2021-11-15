Modern gun deer season opens in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s modern gun deer season has opened.

The season opened statewide on Nov. 13 and continues through Nov. 28, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement.

Deer hunters contribute about $550 million in economic benefit annually, with about 300,000 residents participating, officials said. Revenue from hunting also supports natural resource conservation, the statement said.

Kentucky’s 16-day modern gun season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding when deer are most active.

Hunters in five western Kentucky counties —Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman — must use check stations because chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed near the state border.

Deer hunting began with archery season on Sept. 4. Bowhunters can hunt through Jan. 17.