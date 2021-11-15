ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMqKB_0cwvIUe800
1 of 4

KABUL (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s blast.

The explosion came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another district of western Kabul dominated by members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group. At least one person was killed — identified by colleagues as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV — and five people wounded. The Islamic State group said in a statement late Sunday that it carried out the attack and that it was targeting Shiites.

IS has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially Hazaras.

Comments / 0

Related
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
dallassun.com

Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard. Writing for news aggregator Knewz, Australian journalist Hollie McKay highlighted how the Afghani currency is devaluing with...
WORLD
wsau.com

Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan -spokesman

Kabul (Reuters) – The Taliban announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday, a move sure to cause further disruption to an economy pushed to the brink of collapse by the abrupt withdrawal of international support. The surprise move came hours after at least...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Wounding#Ap#Ariana Tv#Islamic State#Shiites#Hazaras
Telegraph

The heartbreak unfolding in Afghanistan

In all the years I’ve worked in Afghanistan, the situation has never been more desperate. I am still trying to evacuate my friends — among them fixers and former colleagues who worked at Nouvelles de Kaboul, the magazine I launched in 2004 in French, Dari, and Pashto. At least for now, we have managed to keep in contact. But the news they are giving me, of brutal torture and executions and disappearances, is painfully disturbing.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
FOX40

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Afghanistan: Opium production rising under Taliban regime

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): The opium cultivation and production has increased in drought-affected southern Afghanistan, Kandahar and Helmand after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. Under the Taliban regime, the people have no work and the country is drowned in debt. Lack of work alternatives and drought...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, ISIS-K stronghold, is a no-go zone for Taliban

Chaparhar [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): Though the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, there are areas that are a no-go zone for them, especially Nangarhar province, which is an Islamic State- Khorasan (ISIS-K) stronghold. Hollie McKay, an Australian born journalist, who covers news from Afghanistan, writing in knewz said...
WORLD
The Independent

As winter approaches, the people of Afghanistan are facing hell on earth

The room was dimly lit by a small oil lamp in the corner. I could hear the call for evening prayer ringing through the window. He was sat cross-legged on his little leopard-patterned blanket before me, holding the bowl of fried egg in one hand and a teaspoon in the other, I was trying to encourage him to open his mouth. He resisted, struggling to sit still. His eyes were sunken and had no light. His bloated stomach looked larger. Groaning, he kept his mouth closed.After a few tries and much encouragement, he briefly opened his mouth and I pushed...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in eastern Nangarhar province Friday during afternoon prayers, wounding at least 15 worshippers. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Hanif told VOA the explosive device was planted inside the mosque, but he said there were no deaths. Eyewitnesses...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy