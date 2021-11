When COVID-19 disrupted the world’s economies last year, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuel use fell by two billion metric tons. As some of the lead scientists of the Global Carbon Project (an international group that tracks greenhouse gas emissions), we wrote about how to keep this emissions drop going, including how COVID presented opportunities to rethink transportation and why stimulus funds should be used to promote green rather than brown (fossil) energy use.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO