Hungarian court discusses government motion challenging supremacy of EU law

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February,...

The Independent

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S....
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Google loses court challenge against EU antitrust ruling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager. Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017...
BUSINESS
EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc’s budget rules to support investment and reduce debt. Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro,...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Poland could become the iceberg for EU judicial supremacy

Resisting the European Court of Justice, the European Union's supreme court, Poland has sparked resurgent judicial nationalism across the political bloc. The situation centers on the Polish Supreme Court's Oct. 7 ruling that Polish law is generally supreme over EU law. That ruling represents a fundamental rebuke to the EU's political character — its aspiration to ultimate legal authority. The 2009 Treaty of Lisbon declares that "the Treaties and the law adopted by the [EU] on the basis of the Treaties have primacy over the law of Member States."
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

N.Macedonia's Opposition Parties File No-Confidence Motion Against Government

PRISTINA (Reuters) - North Macedonia's opposition parties led by the centre-right VMRO-DPMNE filed a no-confidence motion on Monday to bring down the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who resigned last week but wants his Socialist-led alliance to remain in office. Zaev, who quit over his party's poor performance in...
WORLD
EU top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that Poland’s government has too much influence over judges. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” The court said the system whereby the justice minister is also the public prosecutor general and may terminate at any time a judge’s term without stating a reason impedes the independence of the judiciary and gives reasonable doubt about judicial impartiality. EU headquarters and Poland have been in a long-running standoff over the Polish government’s efforts to control the judiciary.
LAW
France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) – France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU...
POLITICS
Hungary breached law with asylum seekers policy EU top court

The European Union's top court has ruled that Hungary's 2018 law aimed at criminalizing aiding illegal immigrants who are claiming asylum violates the ?rights safeguarded? by the bloc's legislature. The Hungarian legislation, passed in 2018, sought to punish anyone "facilitating illegal immigration" with a year in prison, under a bill...
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Adviser to EU’s top court suggests German bulk data retention law isn’t legal

This time it’s a German data retention law that’s earned the slap-down — via a CJEU referral which joins a couple of cases, involving ISPs SpaceNet and Telekom Deutschland, which are challenging the obligation to store their customers’ telecommunications traffic data. The court’s judgement is still pending, but an influential...
LAW
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Analysis – Investors suddenly see rampant risks in eastern Europe

LONDON (Reuters) – Eastern and central Europe’s normally predictable financial markets are suddenly alive with the most diverse geopolitical and economic risks the region has faced in decades, and international investors are starting to pay attention. The list makes worrying reading. The European Union faces a migrant crisis on its...
MARKETS
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
EU regulator begins review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-review-paxlovid-treating-patients-covid-19 on Friday it has started reviewing data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill to help member states with possible use ahead of any formal EU-wide approval, days after the drugmaker sought U.S. authorisation. “While a more comprehensive rolling review is anticipated to start ahead...
INDUSTRY
Russia fines tech firm VK for not deleting banned content -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined internet company VK 3 million roubles ($40,860) on Friday for not deleting banned content from its social media site Odnoklassniki, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow is striving to rein in foreign and domestic social media firms and has issued small fines. VK...
BUSINESS

