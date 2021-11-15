ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and...

AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
Caledonian Record-News

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck...
LIFESTYLE
whbl.com

Exclusive-EU close to deal on new round of Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is close to imposing more sanctions on Belarus, targeting some 30 individuals and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with approval as early as next week, three EU diplomats said. The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
POLITICS
BBC

Poland border crisis: EU to widen Belarus sanctions as row intensifies

The European Union is to step up sanctions against Belarus in response to an escalating migrant crisis on the border with Poland. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed the move, saying that vulnerable migrants were being exploited in a "hybrid war" that is "intensifying". Belarus is accused of pushing migrants...
POLITICS
Gazette

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

US, EU Vow New Sanctions Against Belarus As Migrants Mass At Border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. "Attention, attention: illegal border crossing is forbidden. You will face criminal...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said. The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels...
POLITICS
AFP

