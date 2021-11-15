ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny today with well above average temperatures

By Ryan Matoush
KSNT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny skies are expected today as afternoon highs surge into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some of the western counties could even see highs in the middle 70s. That’s about 15 degrees above average...

www.ksnt.com

#Sunny Skies
KSNT

Winds relax tonight with a fairly pleasant start to the weekend

The strong southerly breezes will start to relax throughout the night. Cloud cover may try and break apart as well. Temperatures will be not nearly as chilly as the past few with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny & not as windy with clouds increasing by evening. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with rain late. Low 45 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Monday: Early rain followed by some sun in the afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Slightly above average temperatures for Gun-Deer opener

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies aren’t going anywhere for the time being. This will keep our low temperatures right around freezing, which is higher than previous nights. Gun-Deer Opening Weekend: Mostly cloudy skies will linger through much of Saturday with breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Sunny skies, warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some high clouds are moving out of our state this early afternoon, setting up mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures for our Friday. Our 52° high temperature in Albuquerque was the coolest since March 25 but we’re on to warmer weather this weekend. The strong winds will also be a big part of our weather story both Friday and Saturday as higher gusts of 25-35 mph can be expected.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 41

Scattered snow showers will occur across much of the region this morning across the west and into this afternoon across central areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool today. Skies will clear tonight and Sunday will be mostly dry and a bit warmer. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly sunny, with...
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Mostly sunny today, mostly cloudy Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate the weather through the Saturday. Temperatures will be a little below normal through today, but the weekend will be dry. There will be a chance for some rain early Monday, but Tuesday through Thanksgiving should be dry. Saturday started off cold across the...
SUMTER, SC
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Season High Temps For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds give way to Saturday sun and warmer temps. Enjoy them this weekend because a change is coming. There is a chance for shower or two overnight and Sunday morning, then becoming partly sunny and 49. A slow-moving cold front delivers windy conditions on Sunday and sharply colder highs for Monday, near freezing. November 20 Normal- 46Friday- 40Today- 48Sunrise- 6:48am Today: becoming mostly sunny, 48. Tonight: an overnight showerSunday: an isolated morning shower, partly sunny, 49. Breezy with gusts to 30Monday: sunny and a cold 32.  
CHICAGO, IL

