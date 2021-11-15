Flexible Monocopter Drone Can Be Completely Rolled Up #drone #droneday

As the popularity of drones increase so does their potential for nefarious use. This Wired article highlights the need for more oversight as the industry grows. That mounting threat has not been met with proportional mitigations. While the FAA does place limits on where consumer drones can fly, security experts and drone manufacturers alike have urged it to do even more. “Just like the manufacturers of pickup trucks or mobile phones, we have almost no ability to control what people do with their drones once they have them,” says DJI spokesperson Adam Lisberg. “DJI has long supported giving authorities the legal ability to take immediate action against drones posing a clear threat, and we have long supported laws to penalize some intentional misuse of drones.”

