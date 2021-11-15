ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel approves coronavirus vaccines for younger children

MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael on Sunday approved giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11. The Health Ministry decision follows approval by U.S. health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group. Israel was one of the first...

medicalxpress.com

wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
SCIENCE
AZFamily

Arizona children begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some children in Arizona got their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Clinics and pharmacies across the state have been working to administer shots quickly as federal health officials approve emergency use. It was a big day for some Valley kids. Kids as young...
ARIZONA STATE
morganhilllife.com

Main story: MHUSD starts vaccinating children after CDC approval

At El Toro Academy, 399 children ages 5 to 11 get COVID-19 vax shots. Parents brought their children to El Toro Health Science Academy Saturday Nov. 6 to receive their shots for COVID-19 after the federal government approved vaccination for youth ages 5 to 11. Among the 399 children who got an inoculation were Los Paseos Elementary School students Noor and Yacin.
MORGAN HILL, CA
MedicalXpress

Czechs impose new COVID measures as infections soar

The Czech government on Thursday announced it would introduce new measures to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections. Starting Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had COVID in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants, hotels and other services. A negative COVID test result will no longer suffice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Russia reports record COVID deaths for 3rd straight day

Russian authorities on Friday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 virus deaths, up 1,251 on Thursday and 1,247 on Wednesday. The task force also reported 37,156 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism. Voxzogo, manufactured by American pharmaceutical company BioMarin, is authorized in the US to treat kids older than five with achondroplasia whose growth plates—zones of cartilage at the end of long bones—are still open, meaning they still have the potential to grow.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new record for the second time this week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. It announced that the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500 more than the previous record set on Tuesday. The country's infection rate has risen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Global COVID cases surge nine percent in a week

The COVID-19 pandemic took a turn for the worse this week, fuelled by fast deteriorating situations in western Europe and the United States. Here is the global state of play based on an AFP database. Half a million a day. The number of new daily coronavirus cases increased sharply by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

