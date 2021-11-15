Tiger King 2: the story so far

The short answer is ‘no’. The longer answer is bound to take a while since while there aren’t that many episodes, the level of dumb that’s come spilling out of the internet concerning Joe Exotic is simply amazing, and this is in a day and age when simple and amazing are hard to find any longer thanks to the vastness that is the internet. The fact is that it would appear that there’s a lot more to the Tiger King and everyone around him that we didn’t know, such as the fact that Joe used to be a police chief, and that he had another husband before those we saw in the first season. This is the kind of stuff that a person might have been able to find out on their own, and wouldn’t exactly need another season of a documentary show, but people love spectacle, so here we are. Now that people are learning more about Joe, there’s a chance that they might be a little more receptive to thinking that he doesn’t deserve to be in jail, or they might think that people, as it’s already known, are crazy when it comes to embracing one fad or another that they’re told is worthwhile.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO