Animals

Tiger King 2: the story so far

By Ed Power
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a whisker to a scream, Netflix’s gonzo documentary Tiger King became essential lockdown viewing last year. And now, amid a blizzard of lawsuits, tabloid headlines and interventions from Nicholas Cage and Donald Trump, the series returns for a much-anticipated second season. But what if you can’t tell Joe...

Wired

Tiger King 2 and the Weird Rise of Documentary Sequels

When the trailer for the imaginatively titled Tiger King 2 dropped in late October, Netflix promised viewers that it had previously “only scratched the surface” of the tiger-rearing, murder-plotting, mullet-sporting story that captivated 64 million households worldwide at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This seems hard to believe. The...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Tiger King Season Two Worth The Effort?

The short answer is ‘no’. The longer answer is bound to take a while since while there aren’t that many episodes, the level of dumb that’s come spilling out of the internet concerning Joe Exotic is simply amazing, and this is in a day and age when simple and amazing are hard to find any longer thanks to the vastness that is the internet. The fact is that it would appear that there’s a lot more to the Tiger King and everyone around him that we didn’t know, such as the fact that Joe used to be a police chief, and that he had another husband before those we saw in the first season. This is the kind of stuff that a person might have been able to find out on their own, and wouldn’t exactly need another season of a documentary show, but people love spectacle, so here we are. Now that people are learning more about Joe, there’s a chance that they might be a little more receptive to thinking that he doesn’t deserve to be in jail, or they might think that people, as it’s already known, are crazy when it comes to embracing one fad or another that they’re told is worthwhile.
TV SERIES
bartlesvilleradio.com

Local Man Featured in Season 2 of Tiger King

A Washington County man is featured in a hit series on Netflix. Jack "Ripper" Smith of Ochelata joins the likes of Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and Jeff Lowe in Season 2 of Tiger King, which became popular in March 2020 when you were stuck at home during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Ripper calls himself an "armchair detective" in the documentary. He says he wants to get to the bottom of what happened to Don Lewis, Baskin's first husband.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Collider

‘Tiger King’ Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, & Everything We Know So Far About About Netflix's New Season

In September 2021, Netflix confirmed that their hit documentary series Tiger King has been renewed for another season. For the very few people who are unaware, this show revolves around the eccentric Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Exotic, whose heated rivalry with big cat rights activist Carole Baskin takes a dark turn when he is embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot.
TV SERIES
Tiger King Gets Help From the Enemy

Remember Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis, Jeff Lowe? Well he’s part of the Tiger King's team now and is lending Joe a helping hand. Tiger King 2 is set to premiere Wednesday, November 17th on Netflix and according to Jeff and his wife “a lot has changed.” GW Exotic Animal Park, which was originally operated out of Oklahoma, will be moved to a new location once Lowe gets all of the animals back from the feds. The Lowes were evicted when the park was raided because of allegations that they were mistreating the animals and did not have the proper paperwork.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Tiger King has poisoned the documentary well for good

In Adventures in the Screen Trade, his seminal work on the business of show, the screenwriter William Goldman lets us in to a secret – in Hollywood no-one knows anything. They make educated guesses, they post rationalise, but if they knew they would only produce hits. He recalls a conversation with a studio boss who runs through why certain movies were hits. When Goldman challenges his thinking on Four Seasons, a hit that fits no mould or prediction, the boss is silent for a long time then says – “that was a nonrecurring phenomenon.” The success of these, says Goldman, “depresses and frightens studio people”.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Watch 🐯TIGER KING 2 🐯On Netflix Today!

Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Season 1. And get a peek at what’s to come in Season 2. What was Don Lewis up to in Costa Rica? Will Joe be freed? What’s Jeff Lowe up to?. Stream Tiger King 2 to get the answers. Now on Netflix.
TV SERIES
The 5 Worst Things That Happened In Tiger King 2, Which We Watched So You Don't Have To

Netflix's "Tiger King" hit us all at our most vulnerable, trapped inside in the early days of the pandemic and looking for any kind of escape. The tawdry tale of Joe "Tiger King" Exotic and his nemesis, Carole Baskin, was full of trashy twists and colorful characters. It became a massive hit for the streaming network, though some critics and fans wondered about the moral implications of giving attention to such terrible people.
TV SERIES
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Nicholas Cage
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
John Oliver
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Netflix’s second season of the hit documentary series Tiger King as ‘milking a cash cow for all its worth’. The documentary series chronicles the bizarre escapades of its eccentric protagonist Joe Exotic, a tiger park owner in the US, and his rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
ANIMALS
mxdwn.com

The Story So Far at the Shrine LA on May 7th

Golden Voice presents The Story So Far with Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, and Microwave at the Shrine LA Outdoors. The Story So Far includes vocalist Parker Cannon, bassist Kelen Capener, guitarist Kevin Geyer, guitarist William Levy, and drummer Ryan Torf. The punk rock group returns to the stage with a U.S. tour which includes a single stop in Los Angeles, California. The group is known for their edgier take on punk rock and their emotionally-filled performances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Traffic Accident#Animal Cruelty#Us Justice Department#Texan
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica. Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Julius Jones Is Scheduled to Die Today

The day before her son’s scheduled execution, Madeline Davis-Jones had one request: a hug. That was denied Wednesday when her last visit to Julius Jones, her 41-year-old son who has been on Oklahoma’s death row since he was 19, was conducted on either side of a glass wall. Later, before...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals private call with Julius Jones hours before shock commutation: ‘He wanted me to pass along a few messages’

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she spoke to Julius Jones ahead of his planned execution, hours before his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.Ms Kardashian West, who has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, shared a statement on Thursday (18 November) shortly after news of the commutation broke.Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt moved to spare Jones’ life just hours before he was scheduled to be executed.Ms Kardashian West said on Twitter that she had spent most of the previous day on the phone with Jones.“While I was on the phone with him somebody came in the room...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Says KYLE RITTENHOUSE Is A 'Great American' Who 'Did Everything Right'

Ted Nugent has defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two people in August 2020 during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying he "did everything right." Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25, 2020, during unrest that followed the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters. He is facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL

