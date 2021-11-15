ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to...

eturbonews.com

China pays cash bounties for reporting new COVID-19 outbreak source

The Heihe government called on residents to report “other suspicious clues that may be related to the spread of the virus,” including illegal hunting, cross-border fishing and smuggling, while threatening punishment for “those who deliberately conceal or refuse to provide true information” to contact tracers. Chinese city officials declare ‘people’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

China Locks Down Its History, to Its Peril and the World’s

By revising official history to glorify himself, Xi Jinping is taking a page from China’s earlier rulers, not to mention Russia’s Stalin and Putin. But what may have worked in the past is far more dangerous and destabilizing in our hyperconnected present and near future. The worshipful tones in official...
CHINA
Chronicle

A Duke education, but not in China: Duke Kunshan University international students await return to campus

Undergraduate students at Duke Kunshan University in China are contributing written and multimedia content to The Chronicle. At Duke Kunshan University in China, a new normal has set in—students can go without masks in class, attend face-to-face office hours with professors and share meals with friends. Next door—in what was as recently as 2019 an empty field—towering cranes and hundreds of contractors work around the clock to finish the second phase of the campus, anticipated for completion next summer. The only thing missing is international students.
DURHAM, NC
BBC

Covid: The country locking down the unvaccinated

Carina, a yoga teacher in Vienna, is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and wants to remain that way. So she is now under lockdown, like around two million other unvaccinated Austrians. She is only allowed to leave her home for essential reasons like work or shopping for food, and is barred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
perutribune.com

German lawmakers back new COVID measures after dire warnings

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approved new measures Thursday to rein in record coronavirus infections after the head of Germany's disease control agency warned the country could face a “really terrible Christmas.”. The measures passed in the Bundestag with votes from the center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the...
WORLD
Beijing, CN
China
perutribune.com

China coast guard uses water cannon against Philippine boats

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful stream of water at two Philippine boats carrying supplies to troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal, prompting Manila to order Beijing’s ships to back off and warn that its supply vessels are covered by a mutual defense treaty with the United States, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday.
MILITARY
perutribune.com

Doubts over China tennis star's email raise safety concerns

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese professional tennis player not seen in public since she accused a former top government official of sexual assault purportedly sent an email claiming she was safe and that the allegation was false, a message that only amplified concerns about her safety and demands for information about her well-being and whereabouts.
TENNIS
perutribune.com

Europe's COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated

BRUSSELS (AP) — This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries. With infections spiking again despite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
perutribune.com

China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stuck to its line that it wasn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was “not a diplomatic question...
TENNIS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity

More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus. In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake. Lizard, not snake Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
WILDLIFE

