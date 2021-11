The timing was perplexing, in each case.First to go was Daniel Farke, fired by Norwich within hours of the club's first Premier League win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Brentford.Next was Dean Smith, who was afforded fewer than 48 hours after overseeing Aston Villa's 1-0 away loss to Southampton in the top flight.Despite the points collected against the Bees, Norwich remain rooted to bottom of the table. Farke's dismissal in itself was therefore not entirely shocking, which cannot be said of the announcement's immediacy after a win that fans will hope serves as the light to guide...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO