On October 26, a nearly one-year-old petition to fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek went viral when it was shared on social media by some former Disney Imagineers. In less than 24 hours, the petition garnered over 30,000 signatures. While the number of people signing the petition has slowed down, they are still signing away, and the petition has now passed a major marker. As of November 18, more than 75,000 people have signed the petition, and it is now one of the most signed petitions on the website.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO