ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UN experts to review plans for release of Fukushima water

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N33QN_0cwvCvvX00
World News

A team from the UN nuclear agency has arrived in Japan to assess preparations for the release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The experts on the team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are to meet with Japanese officials and visit the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details of the planned release, Japanese officials said.

The government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced plans in April to start gradually releasing the treated radioactive water in the spring of 2023 to allow the removal of hundreds of storage tanks to make room for facilities needed for the destroyed plant’s decommissioning.

The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and Japan’s neighbours, including China and South Korea.

Japan has requested assistance from the IAEA to ensure the discharge meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community.

A larger 11-member IAEA mission is expected next month.

Japanese economy and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda pledged last week that Japan will explain the outcome of the IAEA reviews to the international community “in a courteous and transparent manner”.

A separate IAEA taskforce on water testing earlier collected fish samples from the Fukushima coast as part of a routine review along with technical assistance for the plant’s decommissioning. The team included an expert from South Korea.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 knocked out the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s cooling systems, triggering the meltdown of three reactors.

Since then, large amounts of water used to cool the still highly radioactive reactor cores has leaked extensively. The contaminated water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks which are expected to reach their capacity next year.

Japanese officials say the water must be removed to allow the decommissioning of the plant, and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option.

Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels.

Controlled release of tritium from normal nuclear plants is a routine global practice, officials say.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Barrichello strikes to give McCain and Hughes another winner

Barrichello led his rivals a merry dance to provide the in-form combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes with another victory in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock. Runner-up on his first five starts over obstacles last season, a summer wind operation appears to have made...
SPORTS
GreenMatters

Will Releasing Radioactive Water From 2011 Fukushima Disaster Harm the Pacific Ocean?

It's been a full 10 years since the Fukushima disaster took place — in case you need a refresher, a massive earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami, which slammed the island country's coast. This led to the failure of reactors at a nearby nuclear power plant, which eventually released radioactive, nuclear materials. And now, after a decade, Japan is looking to release release contaminated water from Fukushima. But why are they looking to do this, and what will be the environmental impact?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Contaminated Water#Iaea#Japanese
TheConversationCanada

Russia’s attack on its own satellite is reckless and endangers us all

Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter. The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age. Read more: Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks? The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris — space junk — created by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsresource.com

HFTP and GFC Get Ready for the USALI 12th Revised Edition; Plan to Release Exposure Drafts for Review by Industry Stakeholders

This important lodging industry reporting guide is in the process of a revision with a release date planned for Fall 2022. Prior to the publication, pre-selected industry stakeholders have been invited to review selected updates and submit comments. Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and the Global Finance Committee (GFC)...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

NASA seeks ideas for a nuclear reactor on the moon

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — If anyone has a good idea on how to put a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it. NASA and the nation’s top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system. NASA is […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Fuel rationed, travel limited in flooded western Canada

Officials in flood-stricken western Canada announced travel and fuel restrictions Friday as the region grapples with supply difficulties, the latest on a list of struggles caused by torrential rains. "We are asking people not to travel through severely affected areas –- for their own well-being, but also to make sure the fuel we do have goes toward the services people need in this time of crisis," Farnworth said.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Fire guts 100 huts in Karachi slum

A fire erupted early Saturday in a slum in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi , destroying about 100 huts, a fire official said. No-one was hurt in the blaze. Inayat Ullah, a senior official at the city’s central fire station, said the fire erupted in the dwellings along the Lyari River, under a bridge in central Karachi in the Teenhatti neighbourhood.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
103K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy