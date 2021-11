BOSTON (CBS) — Lawmakers from the Massachusetts House and Senate failed to reach a compromise to get a massive spending bill – including a bonus of up to $2,000 for pandemic essential workers – to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk in time for Thanksgiving, the State House News Service reports. It’s possible that a deal could be made on how to spend billions in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars during a legislative break, but the News Service reports that it may be on hold until 2022. Both chambers were in agreement on allocating $500 million for the state’s unemployment trust fund and...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO