Zornio: Republicans own the bulk of pandemic blame, but Jared Polis’ missteps are aggravating his base

By Trish Zornio
coloradosun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 rages on, Gov. Jared Polis has finally been forced to call for federal assistance. It’s an unfortunate wake-up call after months of failing to enact robust preventative measures. Now, although Polis’ calls for help are necessary, they feel a bit like too little, too late — after...

CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.(credit: CBS) “About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.
KKTV

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis to give update on COVID-19 Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon. The governor will hold the press conference around 1 p.m. Governor Polis will live stream the conference on his Facebook Page. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
CBS News

Transcript: Governor Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," November 14, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Governor Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, November 14, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. Colorado is one of several states dealing with a new spike in COVID cases. Their governor, Democrat Jared Polis, joins us this morning from Boulder. Good morning to you Governor.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Cites New Mexico As Example Of Why He’s Not Planning To Bring Back Mask Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – The Governor of Colorado says he does not plan on bringing back a mask mandate throughout the state even as COVID-19 cases surge. Gov. Jared Polis said he would leave masking orders to the counties, citing that neighboring New Mexico has a mask mandate and cases were comparable to those seen in Colorado. However, Polis did push for more people to get vaccinated. “It has never been more dangerous for the unvaccinated than it is right now,” Polis said. Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

An Invitation to Jared Polis: Lead the Way to Tax Fairness Reform

Last week’s ProPublica report on how the ultra-wealthy avoid paying income taxes revealed Governor Jared Polis’ investment strategies mean he has paid minimal taxes compared to average working families. In response to the reporting, Polis stated his commitment to enacting tax reforms to make better, fairer tax rules for Colorado families. I applaud this response and urge him to take this excellent opportunity to assume a leadership role in improving Colorado’s tax system so that it’s both transparent and equitable.
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis keeps his checks on COVID in balance

Gov. Jared Polis has been walking a high wire for a year and a half in his handling of COVID — and there have been plenty of hecklers down below. We have been among them at times, arguably, though we’d like to think of our input as constructive criticism. Whichever...
coloradosun.com

Littwin: It was a very bad week for Jared Polis. Should that mean anything for Dems in 2022?

In case you haven’t noticed, it has not been a particularly good week for Jared Polis. Let us count the ways. ProPublica published an article the other day about rich-guy politicians paying little to no federal tax and cited Polis — who has called for an elimination of the state income tax — as its prime example. It was headline material across the state, and the Colorado Sun printed the article in its entirety. The key number is that Polis’ federal income tax rate from 2010 to 2018 was a paltry 8.2%, which is less than I paid, and I’m guessing, less than you paid. Polis is the first to admit that the rich need to be taxed at a much higher rate, but it doesn’t ring quite as forcefully when, at the same time, you pay accountants generously so that your taxes are as low as possible. Or, for that matter, when you fight fellow Democrats in the legislature about the closing of some tax breaks for the wealthy.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
