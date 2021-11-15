Zornio: Republicans own the bulk of pandemic blame, but Jared Polis’ missteps are aggravating his base

In case you haven’t noticed, it has not been a particularly good week for Jared Polis. Let us count the ways. ProPublica published an article the other day about rich-guy politicians paying little to no federal tax and cited Polis — who has called for an elimination of the state income tax — as its prime example. It was headline material across the state, and the Colorado Sun printed the article in its entirety. The key number is that Polis’ federal income tax rate from 2010 to 2018 was a paltry 8.2%, which is less than I paid, and I’m guessing, less than you paid. Polis is the first to admit that the rich need to be taxed at a much higher rate, but it doesn’t ring quite as forcefully when, at the same time, you pay accountants generously so that your taxes are as low as possible. Or, for that matter, when you fight fellow Democrats in the legislature about the closing of some tax breaks for the wealthy.

