Friday night with a state berth on the line, Tumwater dominated Columbia River from start to finish in a 62-14 win. The Thunderbirds led 48-0 at the half, and were up by four scores after just a quarter in the rout. The win means the T-Birds will be in the state playoffs once again, likely looking at the No. 1 overall seed.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO