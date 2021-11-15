ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Extra Butter Links With UGG For Classic Renaissance-Themed Collection

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based boutique Extra Butter has linked up with UGG this season for a unisex footwear collaboration inspired by renaissance art while, also promoting creators of color. The duo — who...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Unveil ‘Psychedelic’ Slipper Collection With Footwear Brand, Sanuk

Deadheads and footwear collectors alike can get their hands (nay, feet) on some new Grateful Dead merch, thanks to the band’s latest collaboration with Sanuk. The new Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection features hippie-inspired versions of the footwear brand’s most popular slippers and sandals, with homages to the Dead’s famous logo, tie-dye patterns and iconography. A mash-up of Sanuk’s feel-good “Cozy Vibes collection” and classic Grateful Dead style, the capsule collection launches with two pairs of slippers for men and two pairs for women. The shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a cozy fleece lining and sturdy tread...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Holy Nostalgia, Charlie Brown! Vera Bradley Released a Snoopy-Themed Holiday Collection

The Great Pumpkin has gone back to sleep and Vera Bradley's new Peanuts-themed winter collection is here to remind us that it's not really the holidays without a little dose of nostalgia. If Charlie Brown and Lucy Van Pelt were your Sunday breakfast BFFs, then you might want to give your bank a heads up because the 71-piece line includes travel bags, backpacks, wallets, clothes, holiday decor, kitchen accessories, and more. Oh, and every piece in the limited-edition collection comes in three hand-drawn holiday patterns — Ski Slope Snoopy, Snoopy Fair Isle, and Ski Jump Snoopy — featuring Woodstock and our favorite beagle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Anime-Themed Streetwear Collection

Hypland has released a streetwear collection featuring the Hunter x Hunter anime series. Hunter x Hunter is a well-known anime and manga released in 1998. Though Hunter x Hunter is currently on hiatus, fans can showcase the anime from head to toe with this collection. It has everything from bucket...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Observer

Kerry Washington’s New Aurate Jewelry Collection Is Inspired by Classic Hollywood Glamour

The holiday season is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking about finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones—and maybe something special for yourself, too. While there are plenty of stylish options out there, those seeking jewelry that’s sustainable, fashionable and celeb-approved should consider the latest collab from Kerry Washington and Aurate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

The Ugg-ly Shoe Holiday Gift Guide

Confession: I’ve somehow made it through 36 years of life without interacting with an Ugg — the Australian-born, shearling-lined suede boot synonymous with cozy comfort and just a little bit of camp. So, when I was tasked with assembling a list of the brand’s holiday must-haves, I had to consult an experienced teammate who hails from the ancestral epicenter of the shoe’s popularity: Southern California. “Uggs were a status symbol in my hometown when I was in middle school,” writes SoCal born-and-raised Alexandra Polk, Refinery29’s very own lifestyle writer (and, lucky for me, unabashed Ugg stan), over our private Slack convo. “There were people who wore the short ones, the taller ones, the fake ones, and that was when I first grew attached.” When I ask Alexandra why she thinks Uggs have had such staying power, she tells me, “The classic Ugg boot is so simple and is perfectly designed for what they're meant to do: keep my feet warm.” (She also adds that she likes to wear hers “with sweats, leggings, and all things comfy — I haven't tried pairing Uggs with real clothes since I was 12.” Respect.)
APPAREL
pushsquare.com

Classic GTA 3 Collectibles Showcased to Celebrate Anniversary

GTA 3 is now, incredibly, over 20-years-old – and classic fan channel GTA Series Videos has marked the occasion with footage of its impressive collection of memorabilia. Collector’s Editions were less common in the early PlayStation 2 era, so a lot of the goodies on display here were distributed to press and Rockstar employees.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Willis
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Fashion’s biggest night and one of the most-watched events in existence, the Met Gala has a mystique all its own. The theme of this year’s corresponding exhibition centers on America and its fashion lexicon. Still, all the way up in Toronto, the party was a subject of fascination for Greta Constantine designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong as they crafted their version of gala gear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

NYX Delivers 'Money Heist'-Themed Makeup Collection

Following their Sex Education collection, NYX and Netflix have returned with another collaborative makeup range inspired by Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). “Together with Netflix, we are celebrating the fandom of both worlds — beauty and entertainment,” Yann Joffredo, global brand president of NYX Professional Makeup, said in a press release. “We are so excited to provide fans with a piece of the beloved show and can’t wait to see the makeup artistry looks created with the collection.”
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Chess-Themed Art Collections

Berd Vay'e, the New York-based artisans, recently launched a new chess-themed art series, appropriately titled the 'Checkmate Collection.' The luxurious new capsule includes six life-sized pieces from the royal chess court including the Pawn, the Knight, the Bishop, the Rook, the Queen of Parts (Queen), and the Grand Master (King).
DESIGN
kslnewsradio.com

Fall themed foods | 4 easy, festive gift ideas for an extra-special autumn

This article about the best fall themed foods is sponsored by Macey’s. Happy shopping!. Do you always find yourself pressed for time during the holidays, but you still want to impress your family and friends with autumn-themed foods?. Don’t worry– here are a few fab ideas for beautiful, tasty autumn...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugg#Long Island City#Art Museum#Renaissance Art#Extra Butter#Tasman
Harper's Bazaar

The Latest Ugg and Telfar Collection Is Here

CFDA award-winning designer Telfar Clemens loves a good brand collaboration. From an exclusive release at the start of the pandemic with the late NYC restaurant Mission Chinese, to its highly-anticipated Moose Knuckles capsule that launched earlier this month, the creative has pretty much done it all. Now, in yet another well-matched partnership, the brand is expanding its Ugg collaboration to include an assortment of shearling-lined boots and bags. This time, there's cozy loungewear to match.
TrendHunter.com

Pizza-Themed Merch Collections

Little Caesars is celebrating its love of pizza with a merch collection that will keep fans comfortable and stylish throughout the season. The collection, which is described as cheesy and campy includes everything from pizza slice sleeping bag blankets and Crazy Bread lounge sets to Little Caesars sherpa and slip-on pizza sneakers.
MILAN, MI
Footwear News

Nike Covers the Air Force 1 in Swarovski Crystals For Latest Collab

Nike has joined forces with Swarovski once again to give one of its classic silhouettes a shiny new makeover. After delivering a crystal-covered Air Max 97 in March, the sportswear giant announced on the SNKRS release calendar that it tapped the Austrian-based jewelry company to reimagine the Air Force 1 Low, with two iterations hitting shelves next month. The Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available in the signature “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways and unlike the standard version of the shoe, this collab features a modular four-piece shroud on the upper that’s covered in over 228 individual...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
In Style

Celebrities Are Wearing Uggs With Extremely Formal Outfits

Uggs started as a sort of sock-boot that surfers in Australia would slip on after a gnarly tumble with some fierce swells. Today, they are synonymous with PSLs and controversy: to Ugg or not to Ugg?. Celebrities have picked the side (again and again and again) in favor of the...
APPAREL
martechseries.com

Curio Announces Release of Iconic Topps Mars Attacks Classic NFT Collection

Curio, the premier NFT platform for premium entertainment brands and musical artists, announced the launch of the first collection of officially licensed limited edition NFT digital collectibles from Topps Mars Attacks that recapture all of the action and drama of the original collector cards. Created and launched by Topps in 1962, Mars Attacks is one of the most sought after and valuable entertainment trading card series ever. The property continues to enjoy a loyal fan following that enjoys support across a full spectrum of licensed merchandise, including: toys, apparel, comic books, and more.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Saint Laurent Hits the Road With Its New Rive Droite Collection

Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite line works to fuse different industries like fashion, auto and more to present new possibilities in fashion. Spearheaded by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Rive Droite’s new collection, titled “The Ride,” sees the house’s take on everything from an electric motorcycle-style bike to jackets. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy