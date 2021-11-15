GmbH Taps Into Jack Wolfskin's Outdoors Heritage

After opening its archives to mark its 40th anniversary, German outdoors label Jack Wolfskin has continued the celebrations by working with GmbH. For this collection, GmbH founders Serhat Isik and Benjamin A. Huseby channelled their own experience of...
When you think about “outdoorsy” clothing, you’d be forgiven for imprinting on neon festival windbreakers and your dad’s muddy boots from that six months where he got really into “rambling”, and wouldn’t stop calling it “rambling”. Thankfully, the reality is a lot more interesting: take it from legacy brands Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland, who are currently gearing up to release the second half of their TOMMYXTIMBERLAND collab.
Turning its focus to the great outdoors, HUMAN MADE has now unveiled its latest capsule collection. The HUMAN MADE “OUTDOOR” capsule is inspired by outdoor activities like camping and mountaineering, delivering both practical clothing and goods. Comprised of 17 items in total, the range features outerwear, tops, pants and lifestyle accessories. To traverse the testing elements, items feature-heavy fleece and durable textile constructions marked by HUMAN MADE’s playful approach to design. While blankets, camping cups and storage boxes found in the capsule are perfect aesthetic additions to your next trek into the woods. The “OUTDOOR” capsule will begin rolling out this week with an initial drop with select items arriving at later dates.
Click here to read the full article. Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics.
“Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement. More from WWD50 years of Manolo Blahnik Virtual Exhibit PartyThey Are Wearing: Cold Weather in BerlinClaudia Li Spring Summer 2022
“The atmosphere we’re trying to create is...
Esports and entertainment collective FaZe Clan has reunited with famed contemporary artist Takashi Murakami for a limited-edition holiday collection. The new collection takes Murakami’s signature flower and reimagines it in a black and white design that appears as an all-over-print on a sports jersey and mousepads. The jersey collection items also include a single multicolored Murakami flower logo and a FaZe Clan logo.
After teaming up with Tokyo-based retailer MAGIC STICK for two runs of its epochal Wallabee Boot, Clarks Originals returns to the winter-ready silhouette for its latest mainline release and douses it in an all-over GORE-TEX coating. Crafted with a “Dark Tan” leather, this outdoor-ready iteration of a brand staple has...
G-SHOCK is expanding its universe once again, taking inspiration from its revered metal-cased G-STEEL line of style-centric timepieces to deliver the all-new, color-inspired G-STEEL timepiece. The latest slim G-STEEL edition shows off a uniquely-designed, thin module that captures beautiful, deep color palettes. The G-STEEL is solar-powered and Bluetooth-friendly, making the watch tech-forward yet still subtle and cool.
Time is ticking. What better way to celebrate the countdown to the end of 2021 than with a new watch? Whether you are looking to go classic, vintage, or completely out of the wheelhouse of traditional horology, there are standout pieces for every wrist. Jaeger-LeCoultre’s traditional Reverso, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is a good choice for commemorating a special moment, thanks to its flip-face with a clean canvas for messaging or emblems on the caseback. And if you have been trying to get your hands on an Omega Speedmaster “Dark Side of the Moon,” you might...
Papa John’s is supposedly looking to rebrand with an emphasis on its restaurant design, logo and brand visual identity. According to reports, the franchise is focusing on a new customer-centric restaurant design which is billed as a “modern, streamlined and flexible environment will provide seamless purchasing and pick-up experiences for customers,” a “bold, simple, fun and clean” logo stating “Better by Design” that will highlight new shades of Papa John’s red and green colors and a new visual identity that features custom typography, photos and illustrations and will take inspiration from the colors of “premium” ingredients that it uses, including red from tangy tomato, green from fresh basil and off-white from fluffy dough.
VERDY and DOVER STREET MARKET have teamed up for a series of collaborative pieces set to release worldwide. The capsule includes hoodies and T-shirts, all of which feature an aqua DOVER STREET MARKET imprint across the chest and the back. Meanwhile, VERDY’s original character VICK is placed on the back, waving hello as it rests between the words “DOVER” and “STREET MARKET.” The colors of the hoodies and T-shirts will differ between stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Singapore, however the DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA hoodie will be offered in black and its T-shirts in both black and white.
Last month, Los Angeles-based brand Zig-Zags became the first band to run a complete race together. With over 4,000 feet of elevation across 7 miles, Mount Baldy Run To The Top — as it’s dubbed — is one of the most feared races in all of Southern California — and Satisfy had to show its appreciation in one way or another.
After showcasing its plethora of Needles, nanamica and orSlow, Leicester-based menswear retailer Wellgosh returns this week with a glimpse of its newly-acquired Stüssy offering. Wellgosh — who has also shared looks from the likes of Brain Dead, Ten c, Arc’teryx and Maharishi this season — takes a closer look at...
Nabisco is delivering even more creme with its upcoming OREO THINS Extra Stuf cookies offering. The OREO THINS, which is billed as “the ultimate cookie for adults,” will be arriving with the same crisp snap of the wafers but almost double the classic taste of the OREO creme. The OREO THINS Extra Stuf cookies are set to hit the shelves nationwide in January 2022 and will be a permanent addition to the OREO profile. In addition, OREO led a first-of-its-kind Keynote presentation to fans on its social channel, delivering a unique, virtual auditory and visual experience to excited fans.
For its Resort 2021 collection, STAMPD fuses its West Coast persona with a grayscale aesthetic. The muted collection includes hoodies, pleated sweatpants, striped coordinated sets, knitwear, windbreakers, plaid shirts, sweatshorts, cargo pants and caps dressed up in a grayscale color palette with pops of beige. Collection hoodies receive accents like bandanas around the neck or a graphic print that reads “Tropical Island Waves” in gothic font on the front, back and sleeves. The bandana collar hoodies are also finished off with drawstring cords at the waist for an adjustable fit.
Fragment design is continuing its partnership with Starbucks Japan with an “At-Home Coffee” collection. The release will see a French press, a coffee mug with a lid, and a blanket. Both coffee accessories are made from stainless steel and are available in the choice of matte white or black. Both stainless steel offerings have a polyhedral shape — the French press can make two full cups of coffee while the mug holds 414 ml. The blanket itself has been made with the same specification as the ones used in Starbucks Japan stores.
Earlier this month, filed a handful of new trademarks for the release of branded virtual sneakers and apparel which essentially confirmed that it would be expanding its initiatives into the metaverse. At the the time of writing, the Swoosh has just announced its details for NIKELAND — a fresh way for fans of the brand to connect, create and compete on Roblox.
Back in April, A$AP Nast and Reebok linked up for a Classic Leather Legacy rendition for the sportswear brand’s 2020 ‘Write Your Legacy’ campaign and now the duo is back again with their latest installment of the Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge. This offering opts for a more vibrant and technical construction in comparison to the first joint effort.
Stepping into the metaverse, recently launched a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) on its adidas CONFIRMED app. The unique digital tokens offered to select users serve as a timely way for the sportswear brand to identify its most loyal CONFIRMED app users. Catch a statement from adidas regarding its POAP...
After it was announced earlier this week that RIMOWA had linked up with 10 renowned designers for an exclusive HBX capsule, the luxury luggage label now offers up a closer look at each piece. Entitled “Vol. 1”, the forthcoming collection comprises 26 one-of-a-kind items as the likes of 3.PARADIS, Ashley...
Following a “Dark Russet” iteration revealed earlier this week, announces its latest Nike Dunk Low in a “Vast Grey” colorway, which is set to release alongside a series of other SB silhouettes in 2022. Uppers are dressed in suede featuring pearl white hues on the base and ivory-colored overlays across...
Hot on the heels of his second collection with L.L. Bean, Todd Snyder has applied his touch to another American brand with a century-plus history. This time it’s Ivy style-originator J. Press, whose signature items—including the sack suit, the duffel coat and the Shaggy Dog sweater—have changed little since the Kennedy administration but are getting a very 2021 update courtesy of the New York-based designer.
“To me, J. Press is one of those brands that will never go out of style,” Snyder tells Robb Report. “Not only were they one of the creators of the classic Ivy League look, but the...
