At Least According To One Of Kairos Fateweaver’s Heads. Creative Assembly have come up with an interesting compromise for the current state of the game market with the release of Total War Warhammer 3. To satiate those who insist on pre-ordering the Ogre Kingdoms DLC will be free when it arrives, however for those who cling to at least a bit of sanity that also stands true for those who buy the game within a week of the launch of the main game. As well, for those preferring a subscription model, the game will drop on Xbox Game Pass For PC on launch day, but lacking the deal on the Ogre Kingdoms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO