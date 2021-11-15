ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Adult Swim and Studio DEEN Delivers 'Rick and Morty' Short "Samurai & Shogun Part 2"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim and Studio DEEN have dropped off the second part to the animated Rick and Morty short, “Samurai & Shogun.”. Clocking in a little under six minutes, the sequel is helmed by Kaichi...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Daniella Pineda on Bringing Faye to Life and Representation in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Daniella Pineda is dying to get back into her first love — comedy writing — but right now she’s taking a slight career detour into space. The Latina actor, whose TV credits include The CW’s “The Originals” and Netflix’s “What/ If,” will be portraying one of the most famed female badasses in the history of anime, Faye Valentine, in Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit ’90s Japanese toon “Cowboy Bebop.” Starring opposite John Cho, Pineda will be clad in something a bit more substantial than Valentine’s iconic barely there yellow latex shorts while she chases criminals across the galaxy when...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Adult Swim Posts Go Home Trailer For Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Toonami and Crunchyroll bring you BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS, coming Sunday, November 14 on Adult Swim. Adult Swim will air the English language version on Toonami, the network’s popular anime programming block, with an hour long premiere kicking off at Midnight ET/PT, check your local listings. Canadian viewers will be able to simulcast the series on Adult Swim Canada.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Honors Dune With Hilarious Crossover

Rick and Morty honored the recent release of Dune in theaters with a hilarious new crossover from Adult Swim! Denis Villeneuve's take on Dune has finally dropped in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Fall, and the response from fans has been so positive that a second film has already been announced to be in the works. Given that one of the major criticisms from fans was how the film felt like it needed a sequel, the announcement of that sequel has been met with nothing but positivity. This includes responses from Rick and Morty as well.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets #1

Morty is diving right into a new app where you can take pictures of your hands and switch them out for other hands. Despite his grandfather’s warnings, Morty quickly agrees to the Terms of Service. Unfortunately, it results in him forfeiting his name and likeness to a major corporation. They capitalize on it instantly by replacing him with a robot.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Deen#Sola Entertainment#Deen
NME

‘Rick and Morty’ pokes fun at ‘Dune’ with crossover artwork

Rick and Morty has shared new artwork teasing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune – scroll down to take a look. Rick can be seen dressed as Paul, while Morty is channelling a similar look to Chani, who is played by Zendaya in the film. Check it out here:. The caption, which reads...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Rick and Morty trades McDonald's for Wendy's

The Adult Swim comedy has found a new fast food partner. This weekend at the Adult Swim Festival, Rick and Morty will feature the new Morty’s mobile, which has been driving around Los Angeles giving out Wendy’s new Hot and Crispy Fries. “Cold and soggy fries suck. It’s as simple as that,” says Wendy's spokesperson Jimmy Bennett in a press release. “We know Rick and Morty fans deserve better, so we sent the Morty’smobile to save the day and rescue fans with Wendy’s new Hot and Crispy fries.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Teams Up with Wendy's on New Food Truck

Rick And Morty recently finished its fifth season on the Cartoon Network programming block, Adult Swim, but the popular animated series isn't resting on its laurels before the arrival of season six, as the television show has partnered with the fast-food chain Wendy's to create a new food truck. In the past, the series has appeared at the restaurant chain with a specialty drive-in attraction and even its own brand of sodas that fans could try out, but now, the Adult Swim juggernaut has created a hilarious new food truck that fuses the two names in one vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
marketingdive.com

Wendy's revs up 'Rick and Morty' vehicle focused on speedy fry delivery

Wendy's is building on its partnership with Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" show through a Morty'smobile vehicle that promotes the chain's new Hot & Crispy Fries, according to an announcement. Wendy's previously had not adjusted its fry prep process for nearly a decade. Ahead of the virtual Adult Swim Festival...
FOOD & DRINKS
Complex

Stream Adult Swim Festival 2021 f/ Live Performances by Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and More

The 2021 Adult Swim Festival has officially begun. Described as an unparalleled immersive experience, the two-day cultural event will offer audiences a wide range of entertainment, including never-before-seen videos, discussion panels, exclusive interviews, and musical guests. This year’s festival will be strictly digital once again, and can be streamed on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel.
ENTERTAINMENT
L.A. Weekly

Adult Swim Festival is Online and Outrageous

There will also be special talks and hubs such as a Squidbillies “Retrospective and Hootenanny” with Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, Dana Snyder, Daniel McDevitt (Rusty) and Elizabeth Cook (Tammy) and a “free-draw” with Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, discussing their new Adult Swim series, Smiling Friends, along with special guests Nick Wolfhard and Finn Wolfhard. The multi-faceted online extravaganza will also offer a Rick and Morty “Global Rick-Off” (with Justin Roiland, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and Chris Parnell facing off against their Global voice-cast counterparts on Rick and Morty trivia); a panel featuring Blade Runner 2049, Blackout 2022 and Blade Runner: Black Lotus creators followed by a new episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus; and an Aqua Teen Hunger Force panel celebrating the inimitable animated show and discussing what’s next for the Force. Fri., Nov. 12- Sat., Nov. 13. Watch it all YouTube now.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 11/13/21: Netflix ; Adult Swim

Premieres: Act One (Episodes 4-6) – Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. ore action from the streets of Piltover and Zaun await on Netflix. Premieres: Midnight ET/PT, check your local listings. An amnesiac named Elle enters Los Angeles, carrying only a locked data device. Premieres:...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 6 Confirms 2022 Premiere

That's right, Rick and Morty has confirmed Season 6 is on track for a release next year! It seems the era of waiting for a long time in between the releases for new seasons is truly over as it seemed with the release of Season 4. Not only did Season 5 of the series release a year after that (which is doubly impressive considering the COVID pandemic and the splitting of Season 4 into two parts), but steady updates of work on Season 6 and beyond had fans wondering if the long waits were really over.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date Teased by Adult Swim

There is little doubt that Rick and Morty are worried about how long they will need to wait for the next season. After all, the animated series is quite notorious when it comes to making people wait for new content. However, Adult Swim has shared some good news at Adult Swim Festival. The Rick and Morty Season 6 release date is finally set for next year!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Parodies 'Star Wars' in Surprise New Video

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland made a surprise appearance in a new YouTube video this week. The animation legend performed two voice roles in "Sand Planet," the new Star Wars parody from filmmaker Joel Haver. So far, commenters think Roiland's take on Uncle Owen is a bit more realistic than the original movie.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy