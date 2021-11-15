Adult Swim and Studio DEEN Delivers 'Rick and Morty' Short "Samurai & Shogun Part 2"

There will also be special talks and hubs such as a Squidbillies “Retrospective and Hootenanny” with Dave Willis, Jim Fortier, Dana Snyder, Daniel McDevitt (Rusty) and Elizabeth Cook (Tammy) and a “free-draw” with Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, discussing their new Adult Swim series, Smiling Friends, along with special guests Nick Wolfhard and Finn Wolfhard. The multi-faceted online extravaganza will also offer a Rick and Morty “Global Rick-Off” (with Justin Roiland, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and Chris Parnell facing off against their Global voice-cast counterparts on Rick and Morty trivia); a panel featuring Blade Runner 2049, Blackout 2022 and Blade Runner: Black Lotus creators followed by a new episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus; and an Aqua Teen Hunger Force panel celebrating the inimitable animated show and discussing what’s next for the Force. Fri., Nov. 12- Sat., Nov. 13. Watch it all YouTube now.
