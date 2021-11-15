Adult Swim and Studio DEEN Delivers 'Rick and Morty' Short "Samurai & Shogun Part 2"

Rick and Morty honored the recent release of Dune in theaters with a hilarious new crossover from Adult Swim! Denis Villeneuve's take on Dune has finally dropped in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Fall, and the response from fans has been so positive that a second film has already been announced to be in the works. Given that one of the major criticisms from fans was how the film felt like it needed a sequel, the announcement of that sequel has been met with nothing but positivity. This includes responses from Rick and Morty as well.

