For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Any adult seeking the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19 should be allowed to get one, a panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously agreed Friday. The CDC often adopts these recommendations, but is not required to do so. The blanket permission for a third dose of any approved vaccine -- not just Moderna -- comes after the US Food and Drug Administration's approval, also on Friday. Multiple states have already authorized booster shots for all adults, without waiting for federal approval. We'll walk you through everyone who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO