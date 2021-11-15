ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is not worrying investors – Should it?

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 1

Related
austincountynewsonline.com

Almost 9 In 10 Americans Worried About Inflation

A new survey has found nine in ten Americans say they’re concerned about inflation. The high level of anxiety about soaring food, energy, and shelter costs, among others, is felt the same across all age groups, racial and ethnic groups, and income levels. Insurance and financial services company Country Financial...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Investors loving Retail and Semi's, Lagarde says NO rate hikes in 2022

Investors are in love with retailers and semi’s. Do not expect Holiday Sales – ain’t happening. Madam Lagarde says rates will NOT rise in 2022. EV’s are in a bit of a retreat. Here are the Ravioli’s in a Classic Bolognese Sauce. It’s a consumer palooza – retailers basking in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Paris#Stocks#Chinese#German#University Of Michigan#European#Fed
FXStreet.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Questions about interest rates and inflation

USD/JPY touches 114.97 on Wednesday then reverses. US Retail Sales signal a quickening economic recovery. Federal Reserve may advance taper schedule at December FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates a important rejection at 115.00. The USD/JPY failed to break 115.00 this week but the diverging monetary policies of the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
moneyweek.com

Here’s why UK investors should keep an eye on New Zealand’s fight against inflation

Quick thing before I start – if you haven’t booked your ticket to MoneyWeek’s Wealth Summit yet, get in quick! Only a week to go!. Inflation in the UK hit a 30-year high yesterday, in old money (by old money, I’m referring to the inflation measure that the Bank of England used to target, RPIX, which is now rising at an annual rate of 6.1%).
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Inflation Worries Are Actually Boosting Gold And The US Dollar

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Despite uncertainty about the economy, the stock market is booming and Wall Street is confident it can keep pressing ahead. But as inflation surges, there’s also an undercurrent of anxiety about what the future holds. Want evidence? Just look at the recent rise in gold and...
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Asian shares advance as inflation worries fade to background

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.7% to reach its highest...
BUSINESS
cleveland.com

As inflation worries increase, this is not the time to take on more debt

Two weeks away from Black Friday, it looks like America is ready to spend — this time even bigger than pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers from the Federal Reserve show credit card outstanding balances for Americans have once again inched above the $1 trillion dollar mark as economists now estimate the outstanding balance to move past $1.1 trillion easily in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

US inflation up by 6.2% – Implications for crypto investors

US inflation increased by 6.2% since last year. At this rate, the US dollar will lose half of its value in 10 years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are being seen as a hedge against inflation. Inflation has hit the highest point in more than three decades in the US. According to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term

Commenting on inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that “inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term.”. “As positive demand forces gain strength, inflation outlook will be better than before the pandemic.”. EUR/USD is pressuring lows near 1.1330 on the above comments. Although it seems more...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy