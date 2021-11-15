ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.1440 ahead of ECB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD looks side-lined around the 1.1440 region on Monday. German 10y Bund yields add to Friday’s decline near -0.28%. EMU Trade Balance figures, ECB Lagarde next in the calendar. The single currency struggles for direction and motivates EUR/USD to navigate the 1.1440 region at the beginning of the week....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1114.43. Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Usd#Gdp#Inflation#Eur Usd#German#The European Parliament#Na
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD snaps two-day rebound near 1.1350 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD snaps two-day rebound from yearly bottom, pressured around intraday low at the latest. Markets believe in ECB doves more than Fed hawks. US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes propel Treasury yields, DXY. ECB’s Lagarde, Fedspeak gains major attention amid light calendar. EUR/USD stays pressured around an intraday low of 1.1352,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 1.1372. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.1328 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1388 to complete this wave. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1300. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs

USD/JPY's target at 113.30 achieved 113.57 lows. As outlined to trade choices from a missed entry at 114.27 and 114.32, and the rise to 114.96, 2 lots held from 114.96 and 114.27 runs +209 pips. The 2nd lot from 114.96 to 114.27 profited +69 pips if traders bailed while the first lot ran free and clear. Either way to outlined choices, no concept exists to losses in trading.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point the aussie lower

COVID risk aversion resurfaces with rising cases and lockdowns in Europe. US statistics indicate stronger fourth quarter economic growth. RBA discounts the possibility of a rate hike in 2022. FXStreet Forecast Poll expects the AUD/USD to rebound from the September low at 0.7174. The AUD/USD lost ground for the third...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD records new YTD lows around 1.1250, rebounds afterwards

EUR/USD dropped to new 16-month lows around 1.1250. The greenback briefly tested the boundaries of 2021 highs. ECB’s Lagarde said there is no rush to tighten monpol. Sellers keeps the European currency under pressure and forces EUR/USD to recede to fresh 16-month lows in the 1.1250 region on Friday. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Euro downside move might have further to run – MUFG

Despite falling sharply and reaching levels under 1.1300 (EUR/USD), analyst at MUFG Bank consider there remain factors that could encourage further declines going forward for the euro. They see the negative momentum around the euro likely to persist. Key Quotes:. “Our FX forecasts have shown EUR as the laggard over...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Is the market starting to believe the ECB?

Expectations of increasing monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the ECB drove the markets this week. Rate markets pushed back expectations of the first ECB rate hike from 2022 to 2023 after both ECB Lagarde and Schnabel said that conditions for rate increases next year would be very unlikely to be met. On the back of these comments, EUR/USD hit a 16-month low and briefly dipped below 1.13. The USDE 10-year spread has widened by 20 basis points in November. Long-term market-based inflation expectations have stabilized just below 2% in euro area and in the range of 2.5- 2.6% in the US for now. We expect euro area inflation to remain above the ECB's target until H2 22, but fall back to a 1.5-1.7% range thereafter, see our Euro Area Research: Measuring the euro area inflation pulse,15 November.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index keeps the bid tone near 96.00

DXY deflates after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20. US yields remain depressed, risk-off mood bolsters the dollar. FOMC’S Clarida, Waller speaks later in the NA session. The greenback came under some pressure after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20 when tracked by the US Dollar Index on Friday. US Dollar Index...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed. Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable. GBP/USD has been able to recover from the lows amid upbeat UK data. A jam-packed US calendar ahead of Black Friday and Brexit headlines will set the tone. Mid-November's daily chart is showing bears remain in control. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term losses and gains further down the line. Read more...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Stability

The EUR/USD's attempts to correct upwards are still very weak, as the US dollar's gains are still helped by the imminent raising of US interest rates. Those expectations increased amid a torrent of important US economic data results that support this. The bearish collapse of the EUR/USD currency pair reached the support level of 1.1263, the lowest in 16 months, before settling around the 1.1320 level as of this writing. The euro is trading relatively flat after the latest crash as the Eurozone economy continues to show weak growth. Despite being one of the best currencies in advanced economies in 2021, its path toward the end of the year is unclear due to the lackluster economy in the post-pandemic world.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy