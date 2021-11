Championship leader Max Verstappen admitted that he wasn't surprised to come out second best to Lewis Hamilton in Friday evening's qualifying session in Sao Paulo. The Mercedes driver was quickest in all three rounds and ended up with a a hefty 0.438s advantage over Verstappen and the rest of the field at the end of Q3. But Verstappen said this was to be expected in the circumstances.

