AUD/USD clings to gains near three-day highs, around mid-0.7300s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to gain traction for the second successive day. Friday’s dismal US consumer sentiment, sliding US bond yields undermined the greenback. Upbeat Chinese macro data lifted the aussie and remained supportive of the positive move. The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to close out week under 1.1300, after lockdown fear battering

EUR/USD is set to close out the week below 1.1300, a potentially bearish signal for next week. The pair was weighed heavily by European lockdown concerns and later hawkish Fed commentary. Things are not looking good for EUR/USD, with the currency pulling back beneath the psychologically important 1.1300 level as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY drops back sharply amid risk-off, but finds good support in mid-152.00s

GBP/JPY pulled back sharply on Friday amid a broader downturn in risk sentiment, but found good support in the mid-152.00s. The pair may well struggle next week if risk appetite continues to worsen and it breaks key support. GBP/JPY came under pressure on Friday, dropping back from Asia Pacific levels...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Usd#Aud#Chinese#European#Us Treasury#Australian#Fed
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls further, down to 0.7244 on Fed's Clarida hawkish comments

AUD/USD slumps during the New York session, down almost half percent. Increasing COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe, Austria's lockdowns, and Germany's possibility of reimposing restrictions dampened investors' mood. AUD/USD Technical outlook: Negative below the downtrend at 0.7577 – Commerzbank. The AUD/USD extends its three-week slump, a 300pip slump, trading at...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounced off year-to-date lows in the last days, up around 1.1360s

EUR/USD approaches the 1.1400 amid broad US dollar weakness. US Initial Jobless Claims continue to fall, benefitting the labor market. EUR/USD: Trading back below a 10-year old downslope resistance trendline. At press time, the shared currency advances 0.41%, trading at 1.1368 during the New York session, amid broad US dollar...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 0.7250 on broad USD strength

AUD/USD came under stong bearish pressure in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index tests 96.00 supported by safe-haven flows. There won't be any high-impact data releases from the US. Following a consolidation phase below 0.7300 during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and dropped...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook. Australian Dollar facing mixed signals vs. USD, CAD and EUR. AUD/USD may reverse higher on support, AUD/CAD ranging. EUR/AUD downtrend remains despite recent consolidation. AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart. The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point the aussie lower

COVID risk aversion resurfaces with rising cases and lockdowns in Europe. US statistics indicate stronger fourth quarter economic growth. RBA discounts the possibility of a rate hike in 2022. FXStreet Forecast Poll expects the AUD/USD to rebound from the September low at 0.7174. The AUD/USD lost ground for the third...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields drops to low 1.50s% as European lockdown fears trigger broad safe haven bid

Bond yields have moved sharply lower on Friday amid a bid for haven assets as Europe heads for lockdown. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now back to the low 1.50s%. US bond yields saw a sharp drop on Friday, the primary catalyst for which was a continued ramp up in concerns about lockdowns in Europe where Covid-19 infection/hospitalisation rates continue to surge. The drop in bond yields/rally in bond prices reflects a broader outperformance of safe-haven assets on Friday. The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped more than 6bps to 1.52%, now more than 13bps below earlier weekly highs at 1.65%. Declines of a similar magnitude were witnessed across the treasury curve. The 2-year yield fell 5bps to 0.45%, nearly 10bps below earlier weekly highs, the 7-year fell 7bps to 1.40% and the 30-year fell 5bps to 1.92%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 1114.43. Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1300

EUR/USD gives away Thursday’s advance and resumes the downside. German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation picking up pace by year end. The optimism around the single currency was short-lived. Indeed, EUR/USD resumes the prevailing downtrend on Friday, only interrupted by the positive price...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Questions about interest rates and inflation

USD/JPY touches 114.97 on Wednesday then reverses. US Retail Sales signal a quickening economic recovery. Federal Reserve may advance taper schedule at December FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates a important rejection at 115.00. The USD/JPY failed to break 115.00 this week but the diverging monetary policies of the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS

