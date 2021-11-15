ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GBP/USD: Short term bullish

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD after reaching a 2020 low is set, in our opinion, to short-term recovery. From the graph is visible how cable has entered on a 6 months bearish channel since the beginning of June. We believe that the cable rate might be soon for recovery: our conviction is based on technical...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3472; (P) 1.3493; (R1) 1.3521; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 1.3351 is still in progress and could extend further. But upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3606 resistance to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, break of 1.3351 will extend the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Breaks USD 4K, Indicators Suggest Short-term Recovery

Ethereum extended decline below the $4,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH spiked below $4,000 and it might now correct higher in the short-term. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,350 and $4,300 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $4,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: GBP/JPY recovers above MAs as upside impetus improves

GBPJPY is recouping some lost ground from the pullback off the near 64-month peak of 158.20. The longer-term 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is endorsing the positive structure in the bigger picture, while the rising 50-day SMA is promoting the recent progress in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are not...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Gbp#Gbp Usd#Rsi
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Setups on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY

Let’s zoom in on the 1-hour charts today because GBP/USD and EUR/JPY’s short-term trends are poppin’ up continuation and breakout opportunities. Trend traders better get their trading plans lined up because EUR/JPY is showing a trend continuation setup today. As you can see, the pair has been on a downtrend...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price reverse its retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has resumed declining below the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaching below the support line. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1282. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1360. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT. Marginal rise b4 strg retreat. 1.1463 - This week's high (Mon). 1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup). 1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index in pullback mode

The US dollar stalled after weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. The pair’s attempt above the daily resistance at 0.9310 suggests that the bulls may have gained the upper hand. Intraday buyers’ profit-taking led by the RSI’s overbought situation has caused a limited pullback. Buyers may see dips...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eyes $1.35 whipsaw to $1.3524 - 1.3510

With prime support at $1.1473-1.1583 in the rear-view mirror, movement dropped in on support composed of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237. Harmonic traders will acknowledge the 1.618% component represents an ‘alternate AB=CD bullish pattern’. The above, coupled with the currency pair taking...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

This webinar looked across a number of USD setups along with a few other, such as GBP/JPY. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section. The US Dollar has finally found...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Higher

The pound inched higher after the UK’s inflation soared to 4.2% in October. Sentiment remains pessimistic after a botched rebound from the demand zone at 1.3420. However, an oversold RSI has attracted some buying interest. Its bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the sell-off, prompting momentum traders to take profit and look for the next breakout.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Encounters SM

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate reached and pierced the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at mid-day on Wednesday. Previously, during the morning hours of the day, the rate declined and shortly traded below the support of the 100-hour SMA. Meanwhile, analysts spotted a channel-up pattern on the rate's hourly candle chart.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: New Bullish Breakouts

The catalysts for the USD's ​​gains have been increasing, and they all come down to one thing: the approaching date of raising US interest rates. This was, of course, the main factor in the rally in the USD/JPY towards stronger ascending levels. The resistance level of 114.96 is the highest in more than three years. The pair is stable near it as of this writing, awaiting any news.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Consolidation Demonstrated with Short-Term Spikes

The USD/INR is near the 74.3600 price level as of this writing and has seen a low of nearly 74.2800 in early trading. However, when today began, the USD/INR was near the 74.5500 ratio as the pair tested highs last seen on the 12th of November. The Forex pair has seemingly created a rather restrained consolidated price realm the past handful of trading days; yes, there have been quick changes in value but trading has not been violent.
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Expect Short-Term Trend To Continue

Looking at the EUR/USD weekly chart, we can see the extension of the downward trend triggered by the CPI announcement on Nov. 10 and the negative momentum driving the price lower and lower. It managed to hold its ground, forming a support level at 1.143, however without any signs of...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX/USD is bullish today

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $91. Support is present at $85. The price analysis of the Avalanche cryptocurrency shows that it is trading at a record high of upwards of $98. The AVAX/USD has corrected today, with bulls regaining enough power for a possible move higher, surpassing the previous all-time high level. According to technical models, the next resistance AVAX may be at $103.4.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to head back lower towards the 1.3300/3250 zone – SocGen

GBP/USD stays on recovery trail. Nevertheless, economists at Société Générale do not see any meaningful upside for the pair as expect the cable to turn back lower towards 1.33. “GBP/USD has staged an initial rebound from 1.3350, however, as long as daily Kijun line at 1.3600 is not crossed, the...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Pullback Opportunities on GBP/USD and AUD/USD

GBP/USD and AUD/USD are showing very similar setups right now. Which pair will extend its short-term downtrend in the next trading sessions?. Remember when GBP/USD saw a moving average crossover right before it broke its short-term uptrend?. As a great philosopher once said, “Wind in my hair, I was there,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy