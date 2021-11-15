ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland boss Andy Farrell braced for All Blacks backlash next summer

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is already anticipating an All Blacks backlash following his side’s stunning Test triumph in Dublin.

The dominant Irish ran out deserved 29-20 winners against the world’s top-ranked team at the end of Saturday’s pulsating encounter at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

Ireland, who complete their autumn programme at home to Argentina on Sunday before moving on to the 2022 Six Nations, are scheduled to go on a three-Test tour of New Zealand next summer.

Farrell believes further meetings with the formidable Kiwis can only improve his players after masterminding a mesmerising display which rival coach Ian Foster described as the best his side had faced.

Asked if Ireland had ‘poked the bear’ ahead of the trio of clashes in July, Farrell replied: “We definitely have, no doubt about it.

“History shows the next time you play against the All Blacks that’s the most difficult.

“That’s part of our journey, it’s a great one and we want to test ourselves against the best.

“Getting the victory against them is all well and good, but we know it’s going to be harder down the track.

“The more we’re going to play these guys, the better we’re going to get.

“It’ll be a tough tour, I’ve no doubt they’ll come firing back at us in the first Test. But it’s about us finding out about ourselves. It’s the place that we want to be.”

Farrell opted for a single change to his starting XV for the All Blacks following last week’s 60-5 demolition of Japan, with Iain Henderson replacing Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Any doubts about whether the Englishman’s vision of playing free-flowing rugby was viable against elite opposition were emphatically dismissed during a superb showing.

Tries from James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris paved the way for a third Irish victory over New Zealand from the last five fixtures between the countries, following none in the opening 28 meetings.

Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll said Saturday’s triumph was his country’s “most comprehensive display” across those three wins.

Farrell is contemplating mixing up his selection for the visit of Los Pumas next weekend but is eager to develop consistency and prolong the current seven-game winning streak.

“One hundred per cent, we want to finish on a high,” he said.

“It’s our last game, the aim is to be as consistently good as we possibly can be. That’s the hardest thing in any sport, to be consistently at your best.

“It’s tough, particularly when people are chasing you down. It’s a lot easier to be the underdog.

“To be the favourite, to keep your feet on the ground, we have to train well this week, make sure we prepare as we have over the last few weeks.”

BBC

Ireland v New Zealand: Former coach O'Sullivan says Irish can beat All Blacks

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan believes Andy Farrell's side have genuine prospects of defeating the All Blacks this weekend in Dublin. O'Sullivan says Ireland will take a lot of belief from Saturday's 60-5 demolition of a Japan side who beat them at the 2019 World Cup. "The big takeaway is...
punditarena.com

The Ireland team Andy Farrell should select against Argentina

After a stunning victory against the All Blacks, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell now has some room to experiment with his selections against Argentina. Ireland will be on a high after beating New Zealand, but they will have to be grounded for their meeting with Los Pumas, who have looked good in their last two games against Italy and France.
The Independent

Robbie Henshaw backed to slot straight back into Ireland scene by Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell has backed “world-class” Robbie Henshaw to seamlessly slot back into Ireland’s team for Sunday’s autumn finale against Argentina in Dublin.Leinster centre Henshaw has not played a minute of rugby since being ever-present in the British and Irish Lions’ series defeat to South Africa in the summer after suffering a foot injury in pre-season.The 28-year-old is one of four changes to Farrell’s starting XV following last weekend’s momentous win over New Zealand, with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery selected as the half-back pairing and Robert Baloucoune named on the right flank.📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Introducing your Ireland Match Day 23 to...
The Independent

5 talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run going in Argentina clash

Ireland end their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Sunday when Argentina visit Dublin.Andy Farrell’s in-form side are searching for an eighth consecutive win following a thrilling victory over New Zealand and a dominant display against Japan in the past fortnight.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the Los Pumas encounter.Robbie returnsWelcome back, @henshawrob! 💪🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG pic.twitter.com/bgcqHsod0M— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 19, 2021Ireland’s final fixture of the calendar year will mark Robbie Henshaw’s first appearance of the season. The influential Leinster man has been thrust back into action having not played a minute...
The Independent

Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
BBC

Ireland v New Zealand: Aaron Smith to link up with All Blacks in Dublin

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Scrum-half Aaron Smith will join the New Zealand squad in Dublin as they prepare to take on Ireland on Saturday. Smith was expected to miss his side's autumn tour following...
BBC

James Lowe: Ireland's New Zealand-born wing hoping for chance to face All Blacks

Ireland wing James Lowe is relishing the prospect of playing against some of his closest friends in Saturday's contest against his native New Zealand. Lowe, 29, celebrated his international recall by scoring the opening try as Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 in Saturday's autumn opener in Dublin. The former Maori All...
The Associated Press

Ireland knocks over the All Blacks again 29-20

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 in a gripping contest featuring mighty defence at a raucous, packed Lansdowne Road on Saturday. The Irish couldn’t beat New Zealand for 111 years. Now they have three precious wins in five years. Under severe pressure from an Irish side emboldened with...
