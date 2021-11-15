ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is Sono Motors IPO the next bull run? [Video]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk continues his one-man show on Twitter, Rivian starts the week as the biggest US carmaker after Tesla and the German solar electric carmaker Sono Motors will enter the arena this week. Overall, the trading week starts on a mixed...

