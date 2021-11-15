ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey reveals why Adele agreed to televised CBS interview

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the reason why Adele wanted to be interviewed by her on television.

The host and philanthropist conducted a sit-down interview with the British singer for a CBS special titled One Night Only , which aired in the US on Sunday (14 November).

It’s the second major interview Winfrey has participated in this year, after she spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March.

Now, ahead of Adele’s comeback album, titled 30 , Winfrey met with Adele to find out exactly why she had agreed to the interview,

In a post sharing a video of the pair meeting “for the first time ever”, Winfrey wrote: “Before any interview, I ask my guest for their intention for our conversation. I went to see Adele as she was getting ready in my guesthouse to ask her [the] same thing.”

Winfrey then added: “She said she just wanted an in-depth, wholesome explanation to the last six years of her life – and that’s exactly what you’ll be getting with this concert special.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlCF9_0cwv70zd00

The interview saw Adele, 35, discuss a variety of topics, ranging from her divorce from Simon Konecki to her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele’s new album will be released on 19 November.

