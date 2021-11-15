ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UAE says Q1 to see oil supply surplus, current shortage not unexpected

By Alex Lawler, Hadeel Al Sayegh
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGfz9_0cwv4t7c00

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that all indications point to an oil supply surplus in the first quarter of 2022 and he expected OPEC+ would likely stick to current production policy when it next meets in early December.

OPEC and its allies agreed earlier this month to stick with plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.

"All of the data are showing us in the first quarter we will have a surplus of supply compared to demand," Mazrouei told Reuters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi.

"Today we are seeing a shortage and it's not unexpected because of what is happening to all the fossil fuels," he said.

Asked if, given concern about the surplus, OPEC+ needed to adjust the pace of its output increases, he said: "It is highly unlikely that in a matter of two weeks something catastrophic is going to happen to drive that."

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has dismissed calls for speedier oil supply increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, citing economic headwinds.

"We care about the producing nations and we don’t want a stagnation in world economic growth," the UAE's Mazrouei said.

"But at the same time we cannot just pump more when there is no technical requirement for it. We are a technical organisation, we are not going to do political decisions."

ENERGY TRANSITION

He said a main concern was some countries "demoting" investments in fossil fuels as part of a global energy transition while investment was still needed to meet demand.

OPEC+ supply restraint has underpinned a rally that had pushed global benchmark Brent crude to a three-year high, but oil markets have dropped, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that the United States may release oil from its strategic reserves to cool prices.

Mazrouei, speaking earlier to reporters at ADIPEC, ruled out the possibility of oil prices reaching $100 per barrel. read more

"Next year is going to be a year of balance and probably a surplus in the supply. We will have enough oil plus also some production is gradually coming from the U.S., from shale oil producers," he said.

The UAE's current oil production capacity is more than four million barrels per day, but the Gulf nation seeks to increase that to five million barrels per day by 2030, he told Reuters.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Yousef Saba; Writing by Lina Najem and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Markets#Oil Producer#Uae#Adipec
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Biden's overture to Asian oil consumers serves warning to OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles serves as a warning to the OPEC+ production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns of high fuel prices in powerhouse economies like the United States, China and others. For weeks, the White...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
CNN

Oil selloff intensifies on Covid fears and risk of US-China intervention

New York (CNN Business) — The oil market has gone from booming to busting, much to the relief of inflation-weary American drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US crude tumbled to a fresh seven-week low on Friday, settling at $76.10 a barrel. The slide is good news for American drivers hurt by the seven-year high in gasoline prices — a crunch that has soured consumers' views on the US economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Record News

Petroleum industry evolves amid changing times

The times; they are changing...especially in the energy arena. Two of the largest, international oil companies announced major changes this week, and OPEC+ tells the President of United States of America thanks, but no thanks, for his suggestion to increase oil production. ExxonMobil said it will sell all of its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

OPEC members and other participants of ADIPEC2021 are calling on governments and international institutions to be realistic about the global energy transition. While countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are ready to embrace the energy transition, they argue that nations need to accept the role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy