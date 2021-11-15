ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Key takeaways from the Shell restructuring plan

 5 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will simplify its business by scrapping its dual share structure and change its name to Shell Plc, the company said on Monday, also shifting its tax residence to Britain from the Netherlands.

** Shareholders will vote on Dec. 10 to eliminate "the complexity" of Shell's A/B share structure here, and also decide on moving its tax residence to the UK, where it will hold key meetings and its CEO and CFO will be located. The company expects a Dutch income tax exit charge of up to $0.4 billion.

** The energy giant expects to drop “Royal Dutch” from its name and rebrand to Shell Plc, adding the change is because the company anticipates it will no longer meet the conditions for using that honorary designation following the proposed changes.

** The moves come weeks after hedge fund Third Point disclosed a large stake in Shell, calling on it to split into multiple companies to increase its performance and market value. Shell hit back saying it was better together.

** Chair Andrew Mackenzie said the board was recommending shareholders vote in favour of the proposals so the company would be “better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition”.

** Shell will retain listings in Amsterdam, London and New York, and key hubs in The Hague would stay and the Netherlands would remain important to its energy transition activities.

** Shell, which had the dual share structure in place since 2005 after the merger of Koninklijke Nederlandsche Petroleum Maatschappij and The Shell Transport and Trading Company, would need at least 75% of votes in its favour to implement the new plans.

