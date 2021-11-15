ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC's Barkindo says oil and gas 'targeted' at COP26 for first time

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uWmg_0cwv4DUS00

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were “targeted” for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.

As an outcome of COP26, oil producers will have a lot of work to do, Barkindo added.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Biden's overture to Asian oil consumers serves warning to OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles serves as a warning to the OPEC+ production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns of high fuel prices in powerhouse economies like the United States, China and others. For weeks, the White...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Energy Transition
oilandgas360.com

Rosneft says OPEC under-investment could lead to $120 oil in 2022

MOSCOW (Bloomberg) – Global oil prices may rise to as high as $120 by the middle of next year as the ability of OPEC+ to meet demand is at risk from under-investments and sanctions, according to a Rosneft PJSC executive. “Today OPEC+ countries can’t increase production to the extent necessary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil

ABU DHABI (Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ will continue raising oil output cautiously and won’t bow to U.S. pressure to pump faster. President Joe Biden, concerned that gasoline prices at a seven-year high are stoking inflation in America, has called on the 23-nation alliance to turn on the taps and bring down crude prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

OPEC's Barkindo: Oil supply surplus is already beginning in December

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that they have an interest to ensure that the global economic recovery continues, as reported by Reuters. Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to these comments. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $81.30, rising more than 0.5% on a daily basis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
spglobal.com

OPEC to stay 'cautious,' with oil market surplus coming in December: Barkindo

OPEC will 'do whatever is necessary' to protect global recovery. The global oil market will flip from deficit to surplus in December, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Nov. 16, which is why the group and its allies must proceed conservatively with production policy decisions going forward. Not registered?. Receive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

OPEC’s Fears of an Oil Glut Are Built on Faulty Forecasts

OPEC+ oil ministers point to a massive surplus early next year as their justification for sticking to a plan of only modest production increases. But those forecasts are built on fanciful numbers — and they’re wrong. It doesn’t matter which of the three oil market forecasts presented last week to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 news: ‘Time running out’ to reach deal, Sharma says as Britain snubs oil and gas pact

“Time is running out” to achieve success at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma has warned as the crucial climate talks draw to a close in Glasgow.“There is still a lot more work to be done and Cop26 is scheduled to close at the end of tomorrow,” he said. “Time is running out.”Mr Sharma urged all countries to “strain every sinew to achieve a timely outcome that we can all be proud of”, warning: “We still have a monumental challenge ahead of us.”His comments came after the UK declined to join an international alliance aiming to end new oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel’s share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Rebound Slowed by OPEC's Caution on Demand for Pricey Crude

Investing.com - Oil bulls anticipating supportive words from the world’s biggest producers got a dose of reality instead as OPEC cautioned on Thursday that high prices could hurt demand for the crude it pumps. "A slowdown in the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021 is now assumed...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

COP26: France falls in with group pledging to end oil and gas exploration

(Bloomberg) –France has joined a group of countries and states that support fixing a date to end fossil fuel exploration, putting its name to an initiative that was snubbed by the UK. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) represents a rare supply-side initiative to cut hydrocarbon production. The group,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy