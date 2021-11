In March 2020, the near-term future of the high-performance computing market was suddenly thrust, like so many things, into turmoil and uncertainty. Intersect360 Research, which had previously forecast seven percent year-over-year growth for the market, reversed course, projecting anywhere between zero growth and negative 12 percent. Nearly 20 months later, a lot has changed: after avoiding the worst fears of the pandemic’s impacts on the market, HPC is rebounding – but, as Intersect360 shared in its November market update, the picture is far less rosy than it was in June.

