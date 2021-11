Newly released data shows that test scores among Iowa City students dropped in Math and English, but achievement gaps showed a slight decrease. The Press-Citizen reports that the Annual Progress Report for 2020-21 showed how the disruption of learning strategies due to the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the scores. The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress for 2020-21 can only be compared to the 2018-19 school year because there were no tests administered during the pandemic year. Students in the District were taking at least half their classes online until February 15th of the last school year, when a state law required in–person learning to be offered five days a week.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO