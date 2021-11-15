ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Thinking of Santa: Downtown Street Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 5 days ago
MOSES LAKE — The little girl in the pink coat didn’t want a picture with Santa. She wanted to see him for an entirely different reason.

She decorated an ornament, coloring it with bright blues, greens and reds, and wanted to give Santa a present. She gave it to Santa and went on her way.

The little girl in the red coat took a picture with Santa, and she was so excited she couldn’t stop jumping up and down.

The annual Downtown Street Tree Lighting and Holiday Open House at Sinkiuse Square and Third Avenue went on Friday night, sponsored by the Downtown Moses Lake Association.

The crowd filled Sinkiuse Square. Kids and some adults colored ornaments to take home, or to add to the decorations on the community Christmas tree. Families roasted marshmallows at the fire pit and played a giant Jenga-like game and Connect the Dots.

The Dance FX troupe showed off their steps, and the beginner dance class led the crowd in singing “Jingle Bells.”

At 6 p.m., the crowd counted down, and the lights beamed along the street and on the Christmas tree set up in the square.

It was the Moses Lake area’s first event of the holiday season, but not the last.

The annual Agricultural Appreciation Parade & Street Party is scheduled for Dec. 3, and Light Up Moses Lake for Dec. 4 at the Grant County Fairgrounds and at participating locations around town.

ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

