Meze Audio Makes Planar-Magnetic Headphones For Portable Use

Looking to level up your home entertainment experience? This Portable HD Mini Projector will give you that movie-theater magic anywhere you take it. Movie nights at home just got a lot more exciting. Watch your favorite flick or television show with this small (but mighty) projector. This projector is equipped with a maximum of 1080P Full HD resolution that displays a crystal clear image for an elevated viewing experience. The top-notch lens will blow you away with its vivid colors and clarity. The LED light will last for up to 20,000 hours, so you virtually never have to worry about it burning out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO