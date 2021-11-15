Meze Audio Makes Planar-Magnetic Headphones For Portable Use

Listen to your music the way it should sound with the OneOdio Monitor 60 professional wired headphones. Providing hi-res audio verification, this headset is ideal for audiophiles, audio professionals, and DJs. In fact, the Monitor 60 was designed with audio pros in mind as it meets reference audio sound industry benchmarks. And it boasts accurate sound reproduction. Using adapter-free cables, it works with pretty much any setup. moreover, it provides single-side monitoring for easy use. And, you’ll love the high-protein-memory ear cups that are comfortable to wear for hours on end. They’re soft and leather-like, fully covering your ears. Furthermore, the 50 mm dual dynamic drivers deliver an incredibly flawless audio experience. Use these headphones for post-production tasks, broadcasting, recording, and more.
