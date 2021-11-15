ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meze Audio Makes Planar-Magnetic Headphones For Portable Use

By Mark Sparrow
 5 days ago
Romanian manufacturer Meze Audio makes some truly great headphones. The award-winning company is based in Baia Mare, Romania, and has built a reputation for making superb headphones. The latest pair of headphones to come out of the Meze Audio factory is the LIRIC – the first pair of closed-back,...

