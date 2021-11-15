‘This is scary stuff’: Pineville apartments destroyed in massive fire

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters were called to battle a massive apartment fire that left several families displaced early Monday in Pineville.

The fast-moving flames broke out just after midnight at the apartment complex along Plum Creek Lane.

Channel 9 crews on the scene could see intense flames shooting from the apartment units and second-floor balconies as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.

Pineville apartment fire A massive apartment fire left more than a dozen families displaced Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (WSOC)

Tenants were forced to flee their homes but officials told Channel 9 that no injuries were reported.

“I probably would have ended up dead if they hadn’t knocked on my door and woke me up, baby,” said resident Barbra Burch. “I’m going to my girlfriend’s house. I guess you got to take me shopping or go shopping for me because I ain’t got no clothes except for my gown. Oh Lord, have mercy.”

Fire officials said at least 16 apartment units were destroyed or damaged. Those units were unliveable.

“This is scary, this is scary stuff,” Burch said. “And everything I owned is up in that apartment, burnt up.”

Channel 9 crews could also see dozens of people standing outside as the fire burned, and firefighters were still working to put out hot spots around 2 a.m.

Several CATS busses were brought to the complex to help keep those displaced warm. The American Red Cross was also called to help those who may have lost so much, right before the holidays.

“Hopefully, they can still celebrate a little bit and be cheerful around this time,” said witness Lana Gibson.

“That’s what we are going to focus on next, salvage some things that are near and dear to them,” said Pineville Fire Chief Michael Gerin. “You know, they face these challenges being displaced, so if we can give a little back to them, that’s our main focus now.”

At least 12 people were displaced by the fire, which destroyed 14 units, according to the Red Cross.

The Pineville Fire Department was investigating what could have sparked the fire.

