Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills Set for VERZUZ Battle

The Queen of Funk, aka Chaka Khan, brought her hits to the NYC-area this weekend with shows at Newark's NJPAC on Saturday (11/6) and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Sunday (11/7), both with Leela James. We caught Sunday night's show, where after a video montage showing her achievements over the years, Chaka was introduced by Fred Schneider of The B-52's. She played a mix of solo material and her songs with Rufus, including "This is My Night," "Do You Love What You Feel," "Tell Me Something Good," "What Cha' Gonna Do For Me," "Sweet Thing" (which had the crowd singing along), "My Funny Valentine," "I Feel For You," "I'm Every Woman," and "Ain't Nobody," the final song of the night. See pictures from Sunday by Edwina Hay, and a couple of fan-taken videos, below.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO