Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills Set for VERZUZ Battle

By Shawn Grant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the holiday season without a bit of soul from the Queens? VERZUZ is bringing two icons in Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to the stage on Thursday, Nov. 18. VERZUZ announced the special holiday edition is brought to fans by Hallmark Mahogany and will allow fans to create a handwritten...

brooklynvegan.com

Chaka Khan played Kings Theatre (pics, video)

The Queen of Funk, aka Chaka Khan, brought her hits to the NYC-area this weekend with shows at Newark's NJPAC on Saturday (11/6) and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Sunday (11/7), both with Leela James. We caught Sunday night's show, where after a video montage showing her achievements over the years, Chaka was introduced by Fred Schneider of The B-52's. She played a mix of solo material and her songs with Rufus, including "This is My Night," "Do You Love What You Feel," "Tell Me Something Good," "What Cha' Gonna Do For Me," "Sweet Thing" (which had the crowd singing along), "My Funny Valentine," "I Feel For You," "I'm Every Woman," and "Ain't Nobody," the final song of the night. See pictures from Sunday by Edwina Hay, and a couple of fan-taken videos, below.
magnetmagazine.com

Live From New York, It’s … The Flaming Lips And Chaka Khan

Armed with his camera and vaccination card, MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski is finally back where he belongs: in the pit at New York City rock shows. He caught the Flaming Lips—now without founding member Michael Ivins, who left the band this summer—on the first of two nights at Brooklyn Steel. (In other Lips news, Wayne Coyne and crew have backed 14-year-old Nell Smith on an album of Nick Cave covers called Where The Viaduct Looms, due November 26 via Bella Union/PIAS.) Orshoski also had the pleasure of seeing the Queen Of Funk at Kings Theatre, where 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan played a career-spanning set heavy on her many hits. Live music is back! Do your part to keep it that way.
Stephanie Mills
Chaka Khan
