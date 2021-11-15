Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa

Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as their new manager to replace Daniel Farke, only a week after Smith himself was sacked by Aston Villa. Smith takes over at Carrow Road with the club five points from safety and bottom of the Premier League on just five points. His first game in charge comes next Saturday at home to Southampton - the same club he faced and was beaten by in his final match with Villa.Norwich sacked Farke last weekend, despite securing the club’s first win of the season at Brentford, ending his four-year spell in Norfolk.Upon his appointment, Smith reflected...

