It’s the 21st Century, and we’re all attached to our smartphones 24/7, making phone grips an ever-present part of our daily lives. There’s not much your phone can’t do, so having it around all the time makes total sense. However, with the growing size of phones, it has become increasingly difficult to use them with just one hand. Any time you want to take a selfie or simply reach across to the opposite corner of your phone, you risk a catastrophic drop. It can also be difficult to hold your phone while holding other things — like groceries, your purse, a...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO