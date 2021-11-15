ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cheating a major problem in online DMV driver’s license permit test, report says

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LB739_0cwuzVvJ00

Turns out there’s a lot of cheating happening with New York’s online driver’s test program.

The program that was built to help people get a driver’s license permit during the COVID-19 pandemic has a problem with people cheating, according to the Albany Times-Union.

State motor vehicle workers tells the Times-Union that the program instituted more than a year ago by former Governor Andrew Cuomo may have resulted in thousands of people cheating to get by the paper test requirement.

A test by DMV workers found that over a four-day period, 464 out of over 1,500 people who passed the online test and came to get their physical permit had verification issues.

Officials said than more than 50 people left rather than retake the test, and half of the 410 people who had verification issues failed the in-person version.

“They sit down for 20 questions and they’re sitting there for 45 minutes and they can’t finish the test,” Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola told the Times-Union in the stunning reporting. “We had a guy the other day, he was there in the first photo and then he was not there in next three. He passed (the online test) in like six or seven minutes. Of course, we didn’t issue the permit.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Rampant cheating suspected in state's driver permit program

ALBANY — State motor vehicle workers say potentially thousands of individuals may have illicitly obtained New York driver's permits since the Department of Motor Vehicles launched a program last year allowing written tests to be taken online, leading to widespread cheating. The program was announced by former Gov. Andrew M....
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Times Union

New York inspector general investigates DMV cheating allegations

ALBANY — The state inspector general's office is investigating alleged widespread cheating in New York's driver permit program that apparently involves a scheme to illicitly obtain driving credentials for undocumented immigrants, who may have used the licenses to establish residency and receive unemployment benefits under the state's newly established Excluded Worker Fund.
ALBANY, NY
abcnews4.com

SCDMV returning to in-car driver's license road tests

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will return November 15 to in-car road tests for non-commercial driver's license. “Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers," said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo in a press release.
POLITICS
New York Post

Ex-Gov. Cuomo, married aide DeRosa allegedly caught ‘making out’: trooper

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his then-top aide, Melissa DeRosa, were allegedly spotted by a state police bodyguard “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers,” The Post has learned. The alleged May-December romance was apparently revealed in the sworn testimony of a female state trooper who has accused Cuomo of...
POLITICS
Fox News

Cuomo considering run for New York attorney general: report

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering a run for state attorney general next year, according to a report. Cuomo, who was forced to resign in August after a report from current New York Attorney General Letitia James found he had sexually harassed 11 women, held James’ office himself before he became governor in 2011.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#The Albany Times Union#The Times Union
wvtm13.com

New Alabama driver's license office to open in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A new driver's license office is coming to Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is partnering with Shelby County to open a new driver's license examing office off U.S. Highway 280, marking ALEA’s second new office since 2015. The Shelby County Commission, ALEA Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
Pioneer Press

No-shows for Minnesota driver’s license road tests now face $20 fee

Minnesotans who fail to show for a driver’s license road test face a $20 fee under a new law that took effect Nov. 1. The law is in response to a growing number of “no shows” taking away road test time slots from others, the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division said in a news release.
MINNESOTA STATE
thekatynews.com

How To Prepare For Your Driver’s Permit Test

You’re finally at the point where you feel ready to take your driver’s permit exam! You’ve been studying for months, and now it’s time to put that knowledge into practice. The most important thing is to make sure you are prepared for what will happen during the test – not just how many questions there will be or what order they’ll be in, but also how things like traffic signals work and what sorts of questions might come up. This article will discuss everything an aspiring driver needs to know before taking their exam. Read on.
TRAFFIC
OCRegister

DMV expands Saturday license testing for aspiring truck drivers

In an effort to help unclog the backlog of cargo at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and address a truck driver shortage, the DMV is now offering Saturday commercial driving tests at three additional centers. The Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday, Nov. 10, that commercial truck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
Reuters

NRA loses federal appeal over New York gun store closures

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled against the National Rifle Association in the gun rights group's lawsuit challenging New York state's closing of gun stores early in the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan...
LAW
PIX11

Hochul warns of more COVID restrictions if NY numbers don’t dip

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers in upstate communities seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases could again face more pandemic restrictions if infection rates fail to drop. The Democrat didn’t outline Tuesday any specific measures she could take, or when they could begin, but said she’s troubled by vaccine holdouts and signs of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy