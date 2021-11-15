ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details on the 2022 iMac Pro

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
The 2022 iMac Pro is expected to launch next year and now we have some more details on the device and what we can expect from it. The design of the new iMac Pro is expected to be similar to the design of the 24 inch iMac that is currently available...

Tidbits

My new MacBook Pro M1 Pro 14-inch, opening, migration and more

This is my first new computer in 8 years. I ordered it right after the presentation on October 19, and it arrived yesterday. I can’t think of a negative thing to say about it. It’s blazingly fast compared to my late 2013 MacBook Pro retina 13-inch. I ordered the base...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Latest Apple Silicon roadmap leak conflicts with previous Mac Pro rumors, but also offers more details on Apple's plans

The recent launch of Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup was arguably overshadowed by the Apple Silicon powering the devices. The power of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips has been the talk of the tech blogosphere since Apple chip guru Johny Srouji detailed their capabilities. While Intel's new 12th-gen Alder Lake laptop chips look to be competitive in terms of outright performance, their performance-per-watt looks to be around 50 percent lower than what Apple is able to achieve.
COMPUTERS
provideocoalition.com

Review: 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max for video editors – Part 2 vs iMac Pro

When reviewing the new 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max the closest competitor as far as form factor goes was obviously the previous generation Intel i9 MacBook Pro. That is what I based part one of my 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max review on. But what I was most curious about was how it would stand up to my beloved iMac Pro.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Satechi Pro Hub Mini brings more ports to the new MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Satechi's new, compact hub brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A to the new 14-inch and 16-inchMacBook Pro. While Apple has brought...
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

More Details On The Evolution Of Panasonic's Battery Tech

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
pocketnow.com

Pick up a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboards and more on sale today

The latest iPad Pro models are getting $100 savings on its 12.9-inch model, meaning that you can pick one up for as low as $999 on any of its two different color options at Amazon.com. If you want the 256GB storage model, you can get one in Silver or Space Gray for $1,099 since these variants are also receiving a $100 discount. If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you may want to go for the 256GB storage options that now sell at $779 and $786 on its Space Gray and Solver color variants, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Save big bucks on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro and more

We keep receiving significant savings from Amazon.com, where we have spotted some of the latest AirPods models on sale. First up, we have the AirPods Max that are currently receiving a 13 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for as low as $479. This translates to $70 savings on every color variant which will get you some nice savings, considering that Apple’s best AirPods have a $549 original price tag.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

More Details Emerge On WhatsApp Communities

A report last month that talked about WhatsApp planning to bring something known as Communities to the app. We’re now learning more about this upcoming feature, along with information on how it could operate within the app. WABetaInfo reports (via) that WhatsApp Communities will function similarly to Discord communities and...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

27-inch iMac: Buy now or wait?

When you think of the Mac, the computer that often pops up in your head is the iMac. The iconic desktop computer is a great combination of price and performance. Even with that, every Mac has a release cycle, and you should ask yourself if this is a good time to buy now or wait until a new version is released. Here’s what we know about the 27-inch iMac and our buying advice.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Tipster detail the Reno 7 Pro to pack a SD 778G SoC & a Dimensity 1200-Max for the Pro+

A tipster Digital Chat Station has added some more details to the earlier leaked info about the Oppo Reno 7 series, with a focus on the Pro and Pro+. There are three models in the Oppo Reno 7 series and it is not yet clear when Oppo will officially unveil the models. However, as per the specs leak by Digital Chat Station, some pricing details were also provided.
TECHNOLOGY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Alexander: Turn off the more complex encryption in Windows 11 Pro

Several readers responded to last week's column about how Windows 11 automatically encrypts PC data without telling consumers (see tinyurl.com/yv2w9fy4). Those who responded agreed with my suggestion that readers turn off this automatic encryption, which could cause data to be lost if a PC failed with its information locked in.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

OnePlus smartphones, Apple AirPods Pro and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Android smartphones, headphones, and more that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, the OnePlus 8T can now be yours for just $390 after a $210 price drop, considering that this model usually sells for $600.However, you will have to settle for the Aquamarine Green version, as the Lunar Silver model is just receiving a $22 discount, meaning you can get yours for $578. Either way, you will be able to score a new smartphone with a 120Hz Display, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This device will also get topped off amazingly fast as it supports 65W Warp Charge and a decent camera setup that packs a 48MP primary shooter.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple's 2022 iMac Pro: Everything We Know

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the "‌iMac‌ Pro" name to differentiate it from the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ that Apple released in 2021. The larger ‌iMac‌ is expected to have an updated design, M1 Pro/Max chips, and a mini-LED display, and it could launch in the first half of 2022.
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, Price, Design Leaked: Details Here

OnePlus is working to bring its next series of smartphones. OnePlus 10 Series is expected to launch in the quarter of 2022. However, a few of the details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked via a tipster. The leaked details show the specifications, price, design, and other details of...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

OnePlus 10 Pro Design Detailed By A Reliable Source: Gallery

The OnePlus 10 Pro design just got detailed by a reliable source. @OnLeaks partnered up with Zouton to show us CAD-based OnePlus 10 Pro renders. Two images of the device surfaced a couple of days ago by the same source, but those showed us a part of the phone’s back.
CELL PHONES
