More details on the 2022 iMac Pro

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Android smartphones, headphones, and more that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, the OnePlus 8T can now be yours for just $390 after a $210 price drop, considering that this model usually sells for $600.However, you will have to settle for the Aquamarine Green version, as the Lunar Silver model is just receiving a $22 discount, meaning you can get yours for $578. Either way, you will be able to score a new smartphone with a 120Hz Display, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This device will also get topped off amazingly fast as it supports 65W Warp Charge and a decent camera setup that packs a 48MP primary shooter.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO