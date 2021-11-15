ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts delivered his best half of the season, as he continues to build a case for the future | Jeff McLane

By Jeff McLane
Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Jalen Hurts played what might have been his best half in the NFL on Sunday. “Is that what they’re saying?” he said later. It could also be said that Hurts is slowly building a case for more than just a one-season trial run as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Some...

Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts Stating Case he Can be QB of Future

The debate as to whether Jalen Hurts can be the Eagles’ quarterback beyond this season has gained steam with each passing week. It’s an argument that seemingly picks up in intensity almost daily and really hit full boil last Thursday night when a short clip made it to Twitter showing GM Howie Roseman with binoculars glued to his face taking in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and maybe even North Carolina’s Sam Howell.
NFL
NBC Sports

You can’t overlook Jalen Hurts’ playmaking ability with his legs

When it comes to creating with his legs, Jalen Hurts is pretty flippin’ good. If that wasn’t obvious enough before Sunday, it became even more evident as Hurts converted a 3rd-and-4 in acrobatic fashion against the Chargers in the fourth quarter. No, the Eagles didn’t win, which is all Hurts...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles mailbag: How 'inexperienced' is Jalen Hurts, really?

In our Eagles chat on Thursday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts more dangerous with new run-heavy offensive identity

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was effusive in his praise of quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday even in the wake of a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurts wasn't asked to do a ton in the passing game -- he finished 11-of-17 for 162 yards -- but he added 62 yards on the ground and was at his best in crunch time, engineering a 10-play, 78-yard fourth-quarter drive, which he capped with a 28-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver DeVonta Smith. The key play was a scramble on third-and-4. Hurts had his legs hit as he dove for the first-down marker, causing him to do a full front flip. He got up, unscathed, and the crowd went wild.
NFL
inquirer.com

What we learned from Eagles-Chargers: When it comes to Jalen Hurts, patience is a virtue

There are no moral victories in the NFL — at least that’s the old adage — but the Eagles went toe-to-toe with the Chargers on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. They lost, 27-24, on a last-second field goal, though, and are now 3-6 with more than half the season complete. Win, lose, or draw, here’s what we learned:
NFL
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni on if Jalen Hurts is Eagles' franchise quarterback: 'Watch the last three games'

Jalen Hurts is starting to get the Philadelphia Eagles to believe he's the franchise quarterback of this team going forward. Head coach Nick Sirianni may already be there. Hurts has his doubters on whether he's the franchise quarterback, yet he continues to improve his play each week -- and the Eagles' offense is improving as a result. Philadelphia is averaging 208.7 rushing yards on the ground the last three games, limiting the pass attempts of Hurts -- who has become a more efficient passer in the process.
NFL
NFL

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve

Early in the 2021 campaign, Philadelphia Eagles fans could be heard sarcastically cheering when coach Nick Sirianni finally called a run play. Now Philly has evolved into a ground-and-pound squad. Sunday's 30-13 road win over Denver marked the third consecutive game with 175-plus rushing yards for the Eagles (the fourth...
NFL
Daily Local News

Bob Grotz: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith can develop into memorable combination for Eagles

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, they are not, and likely never will be. Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison? Not on their best days. But Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are making plays those memorable quarterback/receiver combinations made routinely throughout their Pro Football Hall of Fame careers. When all is said...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts turns in a very encouraging performance

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Hurts was terrific in the opening half. He has made real strides in the past few weeks. You can see he is forcing himself to stay in the pocket and not just take off running. Hurts is being more balanced in throwing left as well as right. He spread the ball around more evenly in Denver. Hurts threw a pair of terrific deep balls, one for a TD and the other should have been a TD but went through Quez Watkins hands. I thought his overall accuracy was better. Don’t make any definitive declarations right now. Hurts has shown real improvement the last two weeks, but we need to see how he plays over an extended period. At his best, he looks good. But he’s got to stack strong performances before we can say “Hurts is the guy!” Today was very encouraging. If he can build on that, Hurts will start to make a good case for his future.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Saints injury report: New Orleans missing Alvin Kamara and key linemen ahead of trip to the Linc

The Saints will be without both starting offensive tackles and star running back Alvin Kamara for this weekend’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kamara (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were all ruled out on the Saints’ Friday injury report, giving the Eagles’ defense quite a break. Kamara is arguably the most important player on the Saints offense; he’s fourth in the league in touches this season.
NFL

