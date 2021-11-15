Fire Weather Watch issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS
Effective: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet;...alerts.weather.gov
