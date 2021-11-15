ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Is Taylor Swift's New Blake Lively-Directed Music Video Released?

By Roxy Simons
 5 days ago
Taylor Swift has revealed to fans that she will be releasing a surprise music video with her friend Blake Lively making her directorial debut for...

Alright fellas, you know OG Taylor Swift was a guilty pleasure back in the day. I mean c’mon, her self-titled album, Fearless, and even Red were good albums. I really have been digging this Red (Taylor’s Version) album. After that big debacle with Big Machine, and her no longer getting a chance to own her masters, you have to respect her finally doing things her own way, taking back ownership, and giving her fans even more.
Taylor Swift
Blake Lively
Sadie Sink
Chris Stapleton
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miles Teller is one of the many stars who has remained busy. The actor is currently in production on The Offer, a miniseries that centers on the making of the 1972 cinema staple The Godfather. Not only that, but he also just appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her recently released single “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. However, Teller’s appearance came under scrutiny from fans, as they accused him of being an anti-vaxxer, partly due to his reported actions on the set of the upcoming streaming series. With this, the actor has now addressed his vaccination status.
