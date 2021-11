The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020-21 concert season of the Central Ohio Symphony to be canceled, but – as Board President David Hejmanowski joyously declared – the performing arts are now back and alive again. The Symphony has scheduled a full program of five concerts for the current season, plus the traditional Fourth of July celebration. Among the upcoming highlights are Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Verdi’s “La Traviata,” and Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island.” Also on the program are a clarinet concerto by Michael Rene Torres and a trumpet concerto by Arturo Márquez, among other contemporary works. Season tickets are $124 ($90 for first-time subscribers). Individual tickets are $29 ($24 for seniors and $6 for students of all ages). Facial coverings and, as it turns out, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 are required for all concertgoers.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO