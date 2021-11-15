ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

Derrick
 5 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Can angioplasties cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.
